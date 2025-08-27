Atari and Ubisoft have announced that Atari has acquired the IP rights to five Ubisoft-published games with a view to make them available on new platforms.

The games in question are Cold Fear, I Am Alive, Child of Eden, Grow Home, and Grow Up. Notably, none of these have ever seen a release on Nintendo consoles, but with Atari's focus on multi-platform titles in recent years, it's reasonable to assume that some (if not all) may gain new life on the Switch and/or Switch 2.

Not only that, but Atari has expressed its desire to "expand and evolve" all five games, though what this might look like is unclear for the time being.

Child of Eden in particular is a good find for Atari, in our eyes. Originally released in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PS3, the musical rail-shooter was directed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who has since gone on to achieve remarkable success with Tetris Effect, and currently serves as the executive producer for Lumines Arise, due for release on the PS5 later this year.

The game also included optional motion controls via Microsoft's Kinect and the PlayStation Move, so we reckon this would translate quite easily to the Switch Joy-Con. Though it is playable with standard controls, of course.

Aside from that, we're also quite fond of Grow Home and Grow Up; two adorable platform titles with minimal, low poly visuals. We're definitely excited to see what Atari can do with these games, and indeed all five titles, in the months and years ahead.