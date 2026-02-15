The Switch 2 is getting another strategy RPG, with NIS America this week announcing it's teamed up with Happinet to publish Brigandine: Abyss - a "brand-new entry" in the storied franchise.
It's due out at some point in 2026 and features a completely unique world that both new and experienced players can dive right into. Here's a bit more about it from the official PR, and you can check out the announcement trailer above:
"Hundreds of years ago, the Abyssloa Empire was stopped by the power of the arcane Brigandine. Now, a new Abyssloa Empire rises from the ashes, ready to conquer the world. Confront the dark as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire in one of six different story campaigns."
For a more classic Brigandine experience, turn to Mission Mode, which lets you take the role of one of 24 different factions, each with their own win conditions!
Whether you want to challenge your tactical acumen or take it easy, you'll find hundreds of hours of fun in Brigandine: Abyss! Whether you choose to play through the story or Mission Mode, gameplay will take place over two phases. Organize your troops and resources during the Organization phase, then take to the field during the Attack Phase! Brigandine: Abyss maintains the series’ unique hexagonal-grid-based strategy gameplay and gives players plenty to think about.
You’ll need to consider your skills, elemental attributes, and the development of your armies if you hope to find success on the battlefield!
Confront the Dark: The Abyssloa Empire rises again, and it's up to you to stop them. Choose from one of six different story campaigns to find out the truth - or keep it hidden.
Victory Is in the Details: Spreading your influence won't be easy. Manage your resources, maneuver your troops, and bind your fates with monsters to make sure you can stand up to anyone. Then, take to the field and reap the rewards!
Fight for Your Faction: In Mission Mode, play as one of 24 different factions, each with their own unique win condition. Play one or play them all in this endlessly replayable strategy RPG!