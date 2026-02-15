The Switch 2 is getting another strategy RPG, with NIS America this week announcing it's teamed up with Happinet to publish Brigandine: Abyss - a "brand-new entry" in the storied franchise.

It's due out at some point in 2026 and features a completely unique world that both new and experienced players can dive right into. Here's a bit more about it from the official PR, and you can check out the announcement trailer above:

"Hundreds of years ago, the Abyssloa Empire was stopped by the power of the arcane Brigandine. Now, a new Abyssloa Empire rises from the ashes, ready to conquer the world. Confront the dark as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire in one of six different story campaigns."