In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo's next big Switch release Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is launching on 16th April 2026.

Nintendo this week aired a special Direct broadcast to showcase all the new features from Mii customisation, island customisation to the Palette House, and it's got us wondering how you're feeling about the new entry at this point.

Is it a day one purchase, are you not completely sold yet, or is it just not your kind of game?

And if you do need a quick recap on what exactly Nintendo announced in its latest Direct, be sure to check out our guide. It's also shown off the official box art, confirmed the price (£49.99 / 59,99€ / $59.99), and has announced a handful of restrictions on image sharing.