After a particularly packed Nintendo Direct, we've got our first glimpse at the official Switch box art for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (yes, it's very cute) and the all-important price.

Let's kick things off with the price tag, eh? The game is now available to pre-order from the UK, European and North American eShops for £49.99 / 59,99€ / $59.99, which is roughly what we'd expect for a first-party Switch 1 release. As a reminder, the game launches on 16th April, so you still have a little while to get your orders in.

Much like the 3DS original (for which we did a Box Art Brawl comparison a few weeks back), Living the Dream's cover puts a whole lotta focus on the Miis, showing them getting up to all sorts of mischief. We've got a family enjoying a picnic, an art class, a gossiping alien, heck, there's even one Mii being plucked to the skies by a giant hand.

All of this sits in front of the island backdrop, complete with its shops, houses and attractions. As revealed in the Direct, all of these Miis and the island itself are yours to customise as you please, so your game environment might end up looking rather different to the one that Nintendo's showcasing on the box.

Enough chatter, here it is in all of its glory:

It's pretty, right? The Direct filled us in on all kinds of information about Living the Dream, running us through character and island customisation, romance options, a huge variety of shops and much more. You'll find the full rundown of every announcement in the article below.