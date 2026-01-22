The Pokémon Company is back with the first Trading Card Game Pocket expansion of 2026, and it's a fantastical one.

The 'Fantastical Parade' set launches on 28th January at 5pm PST / 1am GMT (29th) / 2am CET (29th), featuring none other than Gardevoir on the cover. This one throws in a couple of new Mega ex cards for Gardevoir, Mawile and Teal Mask Ogerpon, as well as a particularly fetching full art card of Falinks.

The above trailer provides a pretty decent overview of what we can expect from the expansion, but here's a closer look at a handful of the new cards:

Fantastical Parade will also see the introduction of Stadium cards into TCG Pocket, which, much like the regular card game, can apply effects over the entire battle.

With just one week until this one arrives, it might be a good time to start saving your Pack Hourglasses.