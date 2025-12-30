Game Trials Nintendo Switch Online

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, Nintendo periodically makes certain Switch eShop games available to download and play for free for a limited time - usually one week.

These aren't demos - they're the full game with all online features enabled, and there's no limit on the playtime in the trial period. So, if you don't hang around, it's possible to complete a game while it's available. It's not quite GamePass, but if you're in the market for a week-long 'rental' or a demo that doesn't throw you out after the first level, Game Trials can be a handy way to play new games.

In the list below, we've compiled every Switch Online Game Trial game in North America and Europe since Nintendo started doing them.

The games are listed in date order, beginning with the most recent.

HOWEVER, click on the headers to sort by game name (alphabetically) or region.

Game(s) Dates Region (NA/EU)
Disney Illusion Island 11th - 17th Dec 2025 EU
Dragon Ball FighterZ 13th - 19th Nov 2025 EU
Disney Illusion Island 29th Oct - 4th Nov 2025 NA
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance 16th - 22nd Aug 2025 EU
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 22nd - 28th Aug 2025 EU
PlateUp! 15th - 21st May 2025 EU
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter 30th Apr - 6th May 2025 NA
Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles 30th Apr - 6th May 2025 NA
EA Sports FC 25 24th Feb - 2nd Mar 2025 NA/EU
Moving Out 2 30th Jan - 5th Feb 2025 NA
Dead Cells 30th Jan - 5th Feb 2025 NA
Iconoclasts 15th - 21st Jan 2025 EU
Cozy Grove 11th - 17th Dec 2024 NA
Wargroove 2 5th - 12th Dec 2024 EU
A Little to the Left 23rd - 30th Oct 2024 NA/EU
Cursed to Golf 23rd - 30th Oct 2024 NA/EU
Vampire Survivors 23rd - 30th Oct 2024 NA
Minecraft Dungeons 23rd - 30th Oct 2024 EU
Wildfrost 18th - 24th Sep 2024 EU
Minecraft Dungeons 28th Aug - 3rd Sep 2024 NA
Tetris Effect: Connected 19th - 25th Aug 2024 EU
PowerWash Simulator 19th - 25th Aug 2024 EU
Enter the Gungeon 19th - 25th Aug 2024 EU
Cassette Beasts 19th - 25th Aug 2024 EU
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope 8th - 14th Jul 2024 NA/EU
Darkest Dungeon 20th - 26th Jun 2024 NA
Hollow Knight 6th - 12th Jun 2024 EU
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic 3rd - 9th May 2024 NA/EU
NBA 2K24 17th - 23rd Apr 2024 NA
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising 12th - 18th Apr 2024 EU
Vampire Survivors 14th - 21st Mar 2024 EU
EA Sports FC 24 15th - 21st Feb 2024 (EU)
20th - 26th Feb 2024 (NA)		 NA/EU
Eastward 18th - 24th Jan 2024 EU
Suika Game 7th - 11th Dec 2023 (EU)
14th - 20th Dec 2023 (NA)		 NA/EU
Fae Farm 22nd - 28th Nov 2023 NA/EU
Cult of the Lamb 25th - 31st Oct 2023 NA/EU
Eastward 28th Sep - 3rd Oct 2023 NA
Slay the Spire 19th - 25th Sep 2023 EU
Don't Starve Together 25th - 31st Aug 2023 EU
Golf With Your Friends 25th - 31st Aug 2023 EU
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 25th - 31st Aug 2023 EU
Dragon Ball FighterZ 4th - 10th Aug 2023 NA
MLB The Show 23 7th - 13th Jul 2023 NA
Two Point Campus 3rd - 9th Jul 2023 EU
NBA 2K23 7th - 13th Jun 2023 NA/EU
Cadence of Hyrule 1st - 7th May 2023 NA/EU
Fast RMX 26th Apr - 3rd May 2023 EU
Star Wars: Republic Commando 20th - 26th Apr 2023 NA
FIFA 23 Legacy Edition 20th - 26th Mar 2023 (EU)
23rd - 29th Mar 2023 (NA)		 NA/EU
Katamari Damacy REROLL 20th - 26th Feb 2023 NA/EU
Snipperclips 27th Jan - 3rd Feb 2023 EU
UNO 19th - 26th Jan 2023 (EU)
24th - 29th Jan 2023 (NA)		 NA/EU
River City Girls 6th - 12th Dec 2022 NA/EU
Obakeidoro! 26th Oct - 1st Nov 2022 NA/EU
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 29th Sep - 4th Oct 2022 EU
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana 18th - 24th Aug 2022 EU
Pokken Tournament DX 18th - 24th Aug 2022 NA
MLB The Show 22 15th - 21st Jul 2022 NA
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle 4th - 10th Jul 2022 (EU)
6th - 12th Jul 2022 (NA)		 NA/EU
Stardew Valley 13th - 19th Jun 2022 (EU)
14th - 20th Jun 2022 (NA)		 NA/EU
Spelunky 2 25th - 31st May 2022 EU
Dragon Quest Builders 2 20th - 26th Apr 2022 NA/EU
Monster Hunter Rise 11th - 17th Mar 2022 NA/EU
Ultimate Chicken Horse 9th - 15th Feb 2022 EU
Terraria 26th Jan - 1st Feb 2022 EU
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 13th - 20th Jan 2022 NA
Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 15th - 21st Dec 2021 NA
Art Of Balance 14th - 20th Dec 2021 EU
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town 10th - 16th Nov 2021 EU
The World Ends With You: Final Remix 10th - 16th Nov 2021 NA
Prison Architect 20th - 26th Oct 2021 EU
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 13th - 19th Oct 2021 NA
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town 22nd - 28th Sep 2021 NA
Daemon X Machina 13th - 19th Sep 2021 EU
Minecraft Dungeons 18th - 24th Aug 2021 NA/EU
Two Point Hospital 28th Jul - 3rd Aug 2021 EU
Among Us 21st - 27th Jul 2021 NA
Fuser 29th Jun - 5th Jul 2021 NA/EU
Descenders 21st - 27th Apr 2021 EU
Overcooked 2 10th - 16th Feb 2021 NA/EU
Dead Cells 26th Jan - 1st Feb 2021 EU
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 30th Dec 2020 - 5th Jan 2021 NA/EU
Overwatch 13th - 20th Oct 2020 NA/EU
Disgaea 5 Complete 23rd - 29th Sep 2020 NA/EU
Pokken Tournament DX 29th Jul - 4th Aug 2020 NA/EU
ARMS 26th Mar - 6th Apr 2020 NA/EU
Mario Tennis Aces 7th - 13th Aug 2019 NA/EU

NSO Game Trials FAQ

Before we wrap up, a few common questions about Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials. (Check out Nintendo's own FAQ for even more details.)

How do you download a Game Trials game?

Head to the eShop and follow these instructions (remember that you'll need to use a Nintendo Account with an active NSO subscription:

  1. In the eShop, select Nintendo Switch Online from the menu on the left to find the Game Trial game
  2. Select the game, then click/tap Download
  3. Boom

Can you buy DLC for Game Trials games?

You can buy DLC, but beware that once the trial period is up, you'll own DLC for a game you don't own - you'll need to buy the game to access that downloadable content again.

Does your save data from a Game Trials event carry over if you buy the game?

If you end up buying the game, yes, your save will still be there when you play it again.

