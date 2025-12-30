If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, Nintendo periodically makes certain Switch eShop games available to download and play for free for a limited time - usually one week.
These aren't demos - they're the full game with all online features enabled, and there's no limit on the playtime in the trial period. So, if you don't hang around, it's possible to complete a game while it's available. It's not quite GamePass, but if you're in the market for a week-long 'rental' or a demo that doesn't throw you out after the first level, Game Trials can be a handy way to play new games.
In the list below, we've compiled every Switch Online Game Trial game in North America and Europe since Nintendo started doing them.
Every Nintendo Game Trial
Here is every Switch Online Game Trial in North America and Europe.
The games are listed in date order, beginning with the most recent.
HOWEVER, click on the headers to sort by game name (alphabetically) or region.
|Game(s)
|Dates
|Region (NA/EU)
|Disney Illusion Island
|11th - 17th Dec 2025
|EU
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|13th - 19th Nov 2025
|EU
|Disney Illusion Island
|29th Oct - 4th Nov 2025
|NA
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|16th - 22nd Aug 2025
|EU
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|22nd - 28th Aug 2025
|EU
|PlateUp!
|15th - 21st May 2025
|EU
|Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
|30th Apr - 6th May 2025
|NA
|Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
|30th Apr - 6th May 2025
|NA
|EA Sports FC 25
|24th Feb - 2nd Mar 2025
|NA/EU
|Moving Out 2
|30th Jan - 5th Feb 2025
|NA
|Dead Cells
|30th Jan - 5th Feb 2025
|NA
|Iconoclasts
|15th - 21st Jan 2025
|EU
|Cozy Grove
|11th - 17th Dec 2024
|NA
|Wargroove 2
|5th - 12th Dec 2024
|EU
|A Little to the Left
|23rd - 30th Oct 2024
|NA/EU
|Cursed to Golf
|23rd - 30th Oct 2024
|NA/EU
|Vampire Survivors
|23rd - 30th Oct 2024
|NA
|Minecraft Dungeons
|23rd - 30th Oct 2024
|EU
|Wildfrost
|18th - 24th Sep 2024
|EU
|Minecraft Dungeons
|28th Aug - 3rd Sep 2024
|NA
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|19th - 25th Aug 2024
|EU
|PowerWash Simulator
|19th - 25th Aug 2024
|EU
|Enter the Gungeon
|19th - 25th Aug 2024
|EU
|Cassette Beasts
|19th - 25th Aug 2024
|EU
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|8th - 14th Jul 2024
|NA/EU
|Darkest Dungeon
|20th - 26th Jun 2024
|NA
|Hollow Knight
|6th - 12th Jun 2024
|EU
|STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic
|3rd - 9th May 2024
|NA/EU
|NBA 2K24
|17th - 23rd Apr 2024
|NA
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|12th - 18th Apr 2024
|EU
|Vampire Survivors
|14th - 21st Mar 2024
|EU
|EA Sports FC 24
|15th - 21st Feb 2024 (EU)
20th - 26th Feb 2024 (NA)
|NA/EU
|Eastward
|18th - 24th Jan 2024
|EU
|Suika Game
|7th - 11th Dec 2023 (EU)
14th - 20th Dec 2023 (NA)
|NA/EU
|Fae Farm
|22nd - 28th Nov 2023
|NA/EU
|Cult of the Lamb
|25th - 31st Oct 2023
|NA/EU
|Eastward
|28th Sep - 3rd Oct 2023
|NA
|Slay the Spire
|19th - 25th Sep 2023
|EU
|Don't Starve Together
|25th - 31st Aug 2023
|EU
|Golf With Your Friends
|25th - 31st Aug 2023
|EU
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|25th - 31st Aug 2023
|EU
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|4th - 10th Aug 2023
|NA
|MLB The Show 23
|7th - 13th Jul 2023
|NA
|Two Point Campus
|3rd - 9th Jul 2023
|EU
|NBA 2K23
|7th - 13th Jun 2023
|NA/EU
|Cadence of Hyrule
|1st - 7th May 2023
|NA/EU
|Fast RMX
|26th Apr - 3rd May 2023
|EU
|Star Wars: Republic Commando
|20th - 26th Apr 2023
|NA
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|20th - 26th Mar 2023 (EU)
23rd - 29th Mar 2023 (NA)
|NA/EU
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|20th - 26th Feb 2023
|NA/EU
|Snipperclips
|27th Jan - 3rd Feb 2023
|EU
|UNO
|19th - 26th Jan 2023 (EU)
24th - 29th Jan 2023 (NA)
|NA/EU
|River City Girls
|6th - 12th Dec 2022
|NA/EU
|Obakeidoro!
|26th Oct - 1st Nov 2022
|NA/EU
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|29th Sep - 4th Oct 2022
|EU
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
|18th - 24th Aug 2022
|EU
|Pokken Tournament DX
|18th - 24th Aug 2022
|NA
|MLB The Show 22
|15th - 21st Jul 2022
|NA
|Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
|4th - 10th Jul 2022 (EU)
6th - 12th Jul 2022 (NA)
|NA/EU
|Stardew Valley
|13th - 19th Jun 2022 (EU)
14th - 20th Jun 2022 (NA)
|NA/EU
|Spelunky 2
|25th - 31st May 2022
|EU
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|20th - 26th Apr 2022
|NA/EU
|Monster Hunter Rise
|11th - 17th Mar 2022
|NA/EU
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|9th - 15th Feb 2022
|EU
|Terraria
|26th Jan - 1st Feb 2022
|EU
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|13th - 20th Jan 2022
|NA
|Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
|15th - 21st Dec 2021
|NA
|Art Of Balance
|14th - 20th Dec 2021
|EU
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|10th - 16th Nov 2021
|EU
|The World Ends With You: Final Remix
|10th - 16th Nov 2021
|NA
|Prison Architect
|20th - 26th Oct 2021
|EU
|The Jackbox Party Pack 6
|13th - 19th Oct 2021
|NA
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|22nd - 28th Sep 2021
|NA
|Daemon X Machina
|13th - 19th Sep 2021
|EU
|Minecraft Dungeons
|18th - 24th Aug 2021
|NA/EU
|Two Point Hospital
|28th Jul - 3rd Aug 2021
|EU
|Among Us
|21st - 27th Jul 2021
|NA
|Fuser
|29th Jun - 5th Jul 2021
|NA/EU
|Descenders
|21st - 27th Apr 2021
|EU
|Overcooked 2
|10th - 16th Feb 2021
|NA/EU
|Dead Cells
|26th Jan - 1st Feb 2021
|EU
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|30th Dec 2020 - 5th Jan 2021
|NA/EU
|Overwatch
|13th - 20th Oct 2020
|NA/EU
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|23rd - 29th Sep 2020
|NA/EU
|Pokken Tournament DX
|29th Jul - 4th Aug 2020
|NA/EU
|ARMS
|26th Mar - 6th Apr 2020
|NA/EU
|Mario Tennis Aces
|7th - 13th Aug 2019
|NA/EU
NSO Game Trials FAQ
Before we wrap up, a few common questions about Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials. (Check out Nintendo's own FAQ for even more details.)
How do you download a Game Trials game?
Head to the eShop and follow these instructions (remember that you'll need to use a Nintendo Account with an active NSO subscription:
- In the eShop, select Nintendo Switch Online from the menu on the left to find the Game Trial game
- Select the game, then click/tap Download
- Boom
Can you buy DLC for Game Trials games?
You can buy DLC, but beware that once the trial period is up, you'll own DLC for a game you don't own - you'll need to buy the game to access that downloadable content again.
Does your save data from a Game Trials event carry over if you buy the game?
If you end up buying the game, yes, your save will still be there when you play it again.
*The trials very much do end, but hey - we'll take any opportunity to crowbar in a TNG quote. See you out there.
