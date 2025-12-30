If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, Nintendo periodically makes certain Switch eShop games available to download and play for free for a limited time - usually one week.

These aren't demos - they're the full game with all online features enabled, and there's no limit on the playtime in the trial period. So, if you don't hang around, it's possible to complete a game while it's available. It's not quite GamePass, but if you're in the market for a week-long 'rental' or a demo that doesn't throw you out after the first level, Game Trials can be a handy way to play new games.

In the list below, we've compiled every Switch Online Game Trial game in North America and Europe since Nintendo started doing them.

Every Nintendo Game Trial

Here is every Switch Online Game Trial in North America and Europe.

The games are listed in date order, beginning with the most recent.

HOWEVER, click on the headers to sort by game name (alphabetically) or region.

NSO Game Trials FAQ

Before we wrap up, a few common questions about Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials. (Check out Nintendo's own FAQ for even more details.)

How do you download a Game Trials game?

Head to the eShop and follow these instructions (remember that you'll need to use a Nintendo Account with an active NSO subscription:

In the eShop, select Nintendo Switch Online from the menu on the left to find the Game Trial game Select the game, then click/tap Download Boom

Can you buy DLC for Game Trials games?

You can buy DLC, but beware that once the trial period is up, you'll own DLC for a game you don't own - you'll need to buy the game to access that downloadable content again.

Does your save data from a Game Trials event carry over if you buy the game?

If you end up buying the game, yes, your save will still be there when you play it again.

*The trials very much do end, but hey - we'll take any opportunity to crowbar in a TNG quote.