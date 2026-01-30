“Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win With!? [Switch 2] (D3Publisher, 29th Jan, $29.99) - The super popular "Run for Money" game is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 ! Experience your very own "Run for Money"!! Clear all the mission and aim to make a successful escape!! This latest edition also brings enhanced multiplayer features! All 5 original stages are available for local and online multiplayer matches! In online battles, the new "Hunter VS Runaway Mode" lets up to 12 players (4 Hunters, 8 Runaways) face off! Let's all have a blast playing Run for Money!

4PGP [Switch 1] (3goo, 4th Feb, $19.99) - Race Together! Share the excitement with friends and family playing split-screen multiplayer. Hop in a formula car and race on unique tracks from around the world. With its multiple difficulty settings and accessibility options such as assist mode and gyroscopic controls, 4PGP can be enjoyed by everyone from beginners to experts.

Astro Party EX (Wild Rooster, 27th Jan, $0.00) - Astro Party EX is a chaotic local multiplayer space brawler. Blast enemy ships, run over pilots, and laugh while you do it. The twist? Ships can only turn right. (whaaaaa?)

Card Quest (BD Games, 29th Jan, $9.99) - A deeply strategic game featuring an adorable feline hero! Dive into rich elemental builds, face randomized gear upgrades and breakthroughs, and master a unique core mechanic in every character.

Celestial Ascend (EpiXR Games, 29th Jan, $9.99) - Rise above the clouds and follow a solitary traveler on a quest that blends graceful platforming with peaceful exploration. Each level is a dreamlike chapter of a larger tale about loss, resolve, and the hope of earning a second chance for humanity. Glide across floating islands, scale soaring structures, and navigate shifting gravity as friendly spirit guides share fragments of the story and teach you new abilities.

Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition (PLAYISM, 29th Jan, $39.99) - Recruit up to 4 companions and build the strongest party based on their skills and abilities. The skills of Lucy, the protagonist, and her companions are available as cards. Your choices determine what skills they learn! Defeat is nothing to fear Unlike traditional RPGs, everything resets when your party gets defeated, and new companions and skills become available. Perfect your strategy with each iteration.

Clover Cove (Downmeadowstreet, 30th Jan, $4.99) - Clover Cove is a peaceful, exploration-driven walking simulator that invites you to wander across a colossal island dominated by a towering ancient castle. Discover quiet beaches, hidden groves, abandoned locations, mysterious ruins, and countless other hand-crafted locations—all at your own pace. There are no enemies, no combat, and no pressure. Just curiosity, atmosphere, and the joy of uncovering a world that feels alive, forgotten, and waiting for you.

Countless Army (Dos Estrellas, 29th Jan, $9.99) - Have you ever dreamed of being the villain in a Tower Defense? Be the one who sends waves and waves of troops to break through the enemy defenses in this Reverse Tower Defense. Summon, conquer and upgrade your troops to dominate the whole world! Summon your troops and conquer! Choose the troops, the order and the path you’ll send in each wave. Think of your strategies to conquer each map. Invade countless maps! Play through the kingdoms, each with their own features.

Crosak (Wild Sphere, 29th Jan, $14.99) - Do you like platforming, exploration, and plumbing. . . ? Uh, I mean. . . play-dough? ! Well, we may not have pipes, but we can give you 64 reasons to join Crosak’s daring adventures. Become a real caveman jumping and clubbing your way through a multi-gravity universe made of sticky play-dough: six open worlds full of secrets plus three special worlds with everything a galaxy could wish for.

Delivery of Us (Afil Games, 4th Feb, $4.99) - This relaxing logic and movement-based puzzle game combines smooth mechanics, strategic planning, and calm visuals. Each level challenges you to find the most efficient path to every mailbox while avoiding walls, hazards, and obstacles along the way.

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio, 28th Jan, $29.99) - Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles from the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, and features an all-star cast including Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, and Jeffrey Wright. You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. As their dispatcher, you take charge of a team of ex-supervillains given a shot at redemption. Manage and level up your roster, all while navigating office relationships and romances, and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge!

Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator (Burgeq Media Games, 30th Jan, $9.99) - Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator lets you explore the ocean’s depths by day and run a sushi restaurant by night. Hunt fish and strange marine creatures using harpoons, weapons, and underwater tools, then turn your catch into delicious dishes to earn profits and upgrade your gear. Manage oxygen, face unknown threats, and dive deeper to discover rare species and hidden zones.

Drop Pop (Soroka Games, 24th Jan, $7.99) - Drop Pop is an addictive and relaxing game that is easy to play and hard to stop. Drop colorful balls, connect the same ones, and watch them turn into bigger balls. Every move feels satisfying and rewarding. Enjoy smooth and calming gameplay with no pressure, no timers, and no stress. Play at your own pace - relax for a few minutes or spend hours having fun and improving your skills.

EGGCONSOLE WONDERLAND OF CARBUNCLE MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 29th Jan, $6.49) - This title is a unique shooting game that was included in "Disk Station #25," released by Compile in 1991. Players control Carbuncle to collect falling apples, and the stage is cleared once they defeat the boss that appears at the end.

Escape game R00M09 (AlignmentSharp, 29th Jan, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Escape Game The Museum of Memories (Regista, 29th Jan, $4.99) - A classic escape game set in an art museum hosting an exhibition of past works!

Everwarder (indie.io, 29th Jan, $9.99) - In Everwarder there's you, and a procedurally-generated world covered in darkness. Touch it - and it will spawn a creature that will try to destroy your most precious thing – a crystal with your friend trapped inside.

Habitat Shapes (Afil Games, 29th Jan, $4.99) - Enjoy the relaxing puzzle of Habitat Shapes by organizing spaces for three animal families – mammals, birds, and reptiles – using Fence/Wall pieces to keep them separated. Watch out: different families cannot touch, and any attempt triggers a funny “fight cloud,” sending the last piece back to the conveyor.

Horizon Drift Unlimited 2026 (Evgheni Carasiov, 26th Jan, $14.99) - Step into a world of pure driving pleasure where the road is your only destination. Horizon Drift Unlimited 2026 delivers a visually stunning open driving experience inspired by the beauty, speed, and atmosphere of modern automotive culture.

I Hate This Place (Feardemic, 29th Jan, $29.99) - Inspired by Skybound’s Eisner award-nominated comic book series created by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin, I Hate This Place plunges players deep into a supernatural world where the rules of reality come undone. In an all-new isometric survival horror experience, delivered in a striking visual style drenched in bold, vivid colours and retro ‘80s comic book aesthetics, each location is lovingly crafted to tell its own disturbing story through stylish visuals that blur the line between reality and nightmare in a world where everything wants you dead.

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (Penguin Pop Games, 4th Feb, $19.99) - One day, Jimmy looked inside. The game takes place in the dream of an eight-year-old boy. When an alien entity appears and threatens his family and the stability of the dream world itself, Jimmy sets out on an adventure to save his family and eradicate the threat of the Pulsating Mass. Along the way, Jimmy will have to work with his family, confront his own shortcomings, and brave the creeping nightmares of his subconscious.

Knight Castle Defender (Eathrabaria, 26th Jan, $4.99) - Command your warriors and stop the orcs and villains from raiding your stronghold. With 100 action-packed levels, 11 unique defensive forces, 3 powerful abilities, and an engaging power-up system, your castle stands ready for the ultimate battle!

Long Run 2 (Entity3, 24th Jan, $0.99) - This high-energy hyper-casual runner expands the original experience with faster movement, smoother visuals, and a new wave of dynamic obstacles. Players charge through the tracks while growing a trailing line of followers, multiply your numbers through colour-coded gates, and avoid hazards designed to tear your chain apart. The bigger your trail, the more power you carry into the explosive end-of-run finale.

Majotori (Mameshiba Games, 29th Jan, $5.99) - Lariat the witch will make your wish will come true if you win a game of trivia, but if you lose, something dark will happen instead. How many lives will your ignorance ruin? Majotori is a narratrivia, an original little game that combines an interactive narrative with a quiz game.

Nickelodeon Splat Pack (Limited Run Games, 30th Jan, $14.99) - Relive the 90s in this collection of classic Nickelodeon games! Includes GUTS, Rocko's Modern Life: Spunky's Dangerous Day, and AAAHH!!! Real Monsters. In addition to the games themselves, several extra features are included:

Rewind: Made a mistake? Don't worry! You can rewind to try again. Save Anywhere: Need a break? Bring up the menu and save your game whenever you want. Music Player: Just want to listen to the great music in these games? We've got you covered!

nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan (MASK, 29th Jan, $3.99) - In this lively illustration filled with many characters and objects, your task is to find the specified paw print within the time limit. Enjoy an easy and fun brain-training game!

Offroad Rally Racing (Pix Arts, 30th Jan, $5.99) - Gear up for the ultimate offroad experience in "Offroad Truck 4X4 Dirt Simulator - Rally Racing Game"! Embark on a thrilling adventure across two distinct locations, the scorching Desert and the untamed Woodland. Each area presents unique challenges, formidable obstacles, and exhilarating jumps that will push your offroading skills to the limit. Choose from a diverse range of offroad vehicles, including rugged cars, powerful trucks, and versatile SUVs.

Our Burial Dolls Remastered (ROSEVERTE, 30th Jan, $4.99) - The beloved classic returns in a remastered edition, featuring improved visuals and enhanced atmospheric presentation. Some background images have been replaced with new assets, giving the game a distinctly different visual impression from the original. The user interface has been redesigned for improved readability and usability. New text dialogues sounds enhance immersion in the story.

Parkour Simulator 2026 (Lu Ming trading as Shane Game, 3rd Feb, $9.99) - Step into the shoes of a professional freerunner and conquer urban landscapes like never before! In Parkour Simulator 2026, master jumps, flips, wall-runs, and vaults as you navigate rooftops, alleys, and obstacles with precision and style.

Running Fable Petite Party (Seashell Studio, 30th Jan, $13.99) - Outrun your friends. Outsmart your rivals. Out-chaos them all! From the makers of Running Fable comes Petite Party, a wild and unpredictable spin-off that cranks up the chaos. Battle through 16 competitive mini-games and dominate the tabletop party board where anything goes.

Simpli Casa (REDDEER.GAMES, 29th Jan, $8.99) - Tired of clutter? Ready to create spaces that are effortlessly stylish? Forget bulky, outdated furniture—your canvas awaits sleek lines, natural textures, and a calming, contemporary aesthetic. Design Your Dream Spaces.

The Perfect Pencil (Studio Cima, 29th Jan, $19.99) - Lost in the kingdom of the white beast, will you find your way out? The Perfect Pencil is a story-driven action platformer that throws you into the innermost depths of the human mind. The Perfect Pencil is a surreal action platformer which tells the tale of personal development and the psychology of fear. Join protagonist John as he awakens in a bizarre hand-drawn kingdom and comes face-to-face with the terrors that dwell in the last place he'd have thought to look...

Tiny Biomes (eastasiasoft, 4th Feb, $4.99) - Tiny Biomes is a relaxing yet challenging tile-rotation puzzle game where you must guide the flow of water, snow or lava to bring life back to the biomes, each consisting of 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity and challenge.

Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection (Diplodocus Games, 30th Jan,) - Toree and his friends invite you to jump through four colourful and varied 3d platformer games. Toree's 3D Platformer Collection includes the following four titles: Toree 3D (incl. Toree Jumbled Jam extra levels), Toree 2 (incl. winter-themed extra levels), Macbat 64 and Regina & Mac. Additionally, you can unlock a secret extra game.

Whispers of Winter Blossom (moesoft, 31st Jan, $24.99) - That winter, I met a girl with silver hair. As the seasons quietly changed, two closed-off hearts began to connect through a single “story.” Each time the snow fell, the world was wrapped in silence, and unspoken feelings quietly piled up. In a quiet corner of the academy begins a gentle yet heartrending tale that weaves the soul—of solitude, hope, and rebirth. Just like snow softly covering everything, this story may quietly settle in someone’s heart as well. Your words might be able to change someone’s future.

World of Unlit (Mad Jackal Games, 4th Feb, $9.99) - World of Unlit is a fast paced, first person movement shooter where your goal is to utilize your grapple hook, melee weapons, guns and bows to destabilize a culture. Fight your way through Unlit territory and destroy all the statues you find along your way, the unique and skill demanding movement is your best tool to complete your mission.

