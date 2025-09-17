Update #2 [ ]: And there you have it — Limited Run Games has confirmed that the Nickelodeon Splat Pack is indeed coming out on 30th January 2026, just as the eShop listing said.

In case you missed it below, the collection will include Nickelodeon GUTS, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and Rocko's Modern Life: Spunky's Dangerous Day, three Super Nintendo titles (and Genesis / Mega Drive, for the first game) that weren't especially well-received back in the day. But hey, nostalgia, right?

If you've already pre-ordered a physical edition (all of which are now sold out), those are due to ship sometime in March. But if you don't want to wait, at least you only have to spend $14.99 on the digital version.

For more details, check out our previous stories below...

Update #1 [ ]: Following the announcement of the Nickelodeon Splat Pack last September, a Switch eShop listing has now appeared.

According to the store page, it's estimated to be arriving on 30th January 2026 for $14.99 or your regional equivalent (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything).

If we hear any updates about the launch window, date or price, we'll let you know.

Original Story: [Wed 17th Sep, 2025 03:55 BST]:

Nickelodeon has been quite active in the realm of video games recently with announcements for SpongeBob and even collaborations with Sonic the Hedgehog, and now to add to this, it's teaming up with Limited Run Games to release a retro collection.

The Nickelodeon Splat Pack will feature multiple retro games from the Super Nintendo and Mega Drive / Genesis era in one package. It includes Aaahhh!!! Real Monsters (MEGA + Super 16-bit) from 1995, Nickelodeon G.U.T.S (Super 16-bit) from 1994, and Rocko's Modern Life: Spunky's Dangerous Day which launched in the same year.

This package for Switch and multiple other platforms will include modern features like the ability to rewind as well as save and load games on the fly.

A physical release has also been confirmed via Limited Run, with the standard edition starting at $34.99. The classic edition will set you back $69.99 and the collector's edition is available for $129.99 (or the regional equivalent). Pre-orders run from 19th September 2025 to 19th October 2025.

A release date hasn't been announced yet, so when we hear more, we'll let you know. You can view the trailer on YouTube.