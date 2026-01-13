High on Life 2, the sequel to the 2022 comedic FPS High on Life, is apparently coming to Switch 2 later this year, if an Amazon listing is to be believed.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, a full Amazon page for the Switch 2 version — complete with box art, price, and a release date of 20th April 2026 — popped up earlier today. It'll be a Game-Key Card release and you can even pre-order the game right now, despite the fact the port hasn't been officially announced.

It looks pretty official, though, and since the game is coming to other platforms on 13th February, even the two month wait seems believable.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

If this is your first time hearing about High on Life 2, then let's fill you in via its Steam page:

SUMMARY

You’ve done it. You’ve taken down an intergalactic cartel, brought humanity back from the brink of extinction, and hunted dangerous bounties to the far corners of the galaxy. Bounty hunting has brought you fortune, fame and love; but when a mysterious figure from your past reappears and puts a price on your sister’s head, your cushy life gets thrown into chaos. Do you have what it takes to risk it all and bring down an intergalactic conspiracy that once again threatens your favorite species (humans)? High On Life RETURNS as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through gorgeous, dangerous worlds all across the galaxy to blow up the EVIL pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting price tags on HUMAN LIFE! FEATURES

- BLAST your way through enemies with an arsenal of charismatic alien firepower in high-octane hyperactive combat.

- Kickflip alien cops in the face and grind your way to freedom with your brand new SKATEBOARD.

- Get up close and personal with an eccentric cast of bizarre and subversive lifeforms voiced by an ALL-STAR COMEDY CAST.

- Wreak havoc at the galaxy’s biggest convention, an alien zoo for humans, and a luxury futuristic cruiseliner on your cosmic quest to TAKE DOWN BIG PHARMA.

The first game is already available on Switch 1 & 2, so a Switch 2 port makes sense for the sequel. We'll keep an eye out for an official announcement.

The original game was conceived by Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick & Morty who also founded developer Squanch Games in 2016, so that should give you an idea of the humour in this series. Roiland is not involved in the sequel, as in 2023, he stepped down as CEO of the company following charges of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Our sister site Pure Xbox reviewed the original back when it released, and it's safe to say that they didn't mince their words. Let's hope the sequel is an improvement...

Have you played High on Life? Will you be grabbing the sequel? Let us know in the comments.