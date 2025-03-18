Update [ ]:

And there you have it! Lego and The Pokémon Company have confirmed that they're teaming up for official Pokémon Lego sets. No more MEGA Bloks. Probably.

This comes after a leak earlier today from the LEGO Mexico Facebook page. Now we have the official tears from TPC itself.

For more on the leak earlier, check out our original story below...

Original Story: After many years of exclusivity with MEGA Bloks, it looks like The Pokémon Company might finally be teaming up with LEGO in 2026. That is, if a recent leak is to be believed.

According to a post on the fittingly-named r/Legoleak Reddit forum, the LEGO Mexico Facebook page uploaded a short video teasing the Pokémon collaboration. The original upload has since been removed, but the footage uploaded to Reddit shows a bricky Pikachu tail shocking the two company logos to life.

The Reddit post claims that the video was attached to a 2026 date, but with the original upload now deleted, there's no way of knowing if there were any more specifics.

The trailer itself certainly looks legit enough for an official collaboration, though we'll be waiting on a formal reveal from LEGO (one that stays online for more than a few minutes) before getting fully hyped.

While it would be a shame to see TPC cut ties with MEGA Bloks, a LEGO team-up makes a lot of sense. Aside from the obvious improved brand recognition, Nintendo has been broadening its LEGO set range in recent years and throwing Pokémon into the mix helps keep things nice and neat.

Sure, there's a small part of us that's vaguely terrified by the prospect of seeing what a £200 Pikachu set looks like, but, done well, we'll be the first to splash the cash.