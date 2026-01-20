Kirby Air Riders on the Switch 2 is content complete, but it's not done with game updates just yet. Although fans were informed the team would be disbanding soon, game director and video game legend Masahiro Sakurai mentioned in December how there might be one more round of adjustments.

Nintendo's Japanese customer support page on social media has now revealed new update data for Kirby Air Riders will be arriving soon. As for what riders can expect, there'll apparently be various bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

As usual, the latest updates for the game are not compatible with past replays, so be sure to save replay data before downloading this latest patch. Here's a rough translation detailing this next update, and official patch notes will follow when the update goes live.

"We plan to release update data for "Kirby's Air Rider" soon. This update data will include bug fixes and balance adjustments. After the update, it will no longer be compatible with replays of the update data Ver. 1.2.0 or earlier, so you will not be able to play replays that have already been saved in "Temporary Saved Data" or "Replay with Data" in "Replay". If you have a replay that you want to keep, please "record" on the playback settings screen of "Temporary Save Data" or "Replay with Data" before downloading the update data, and convert it to a video file. *A microSD Express card is required to use this function."

Although this might be one of the last significant updates for Kirby Air Riders, the in-game events have been scheduled to run for a "year after launch". When we hear more about the next update for Kirby Air Riders and what exactly it contains, we'll let you know.