The first two weeks' sales data of 2026 is in from Famitsu, and it'll come as a surprise to nobody to hear that the Switch 2 is still dominating the proceedings.
It's yet another Switch 1/2 washout in the software chart to kick off the new year, with Mario Kart World leading the charge, followed by Konami's immensely popular Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel. Pokémon Legends: Z-A continues to stay hot on both consoles, and it'll be interesting to see how far Animal Crossing: New Horizons moves up the ranking once the sales data for the Switch 2 Edition is in.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
Nintendo hardware has started the new year with a bang, with Switch 2 shifting a crisp 313,838 units in the first two weeks and sailing past four million Japanese sales as a result. The Switch Lite and OLED models hang in there, too, but it's the PS5 Digital Edition that takes the silver this time, with an additional 36,856 sales to its name.
The three Switch 1 SKUs combine for 46,360, while the PS5 models total in at 46,753 — talk about a close-run contest!
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (29th Dec - 11th Jan)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|313,838
|4,097,905
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|36,856
|
1,154,384
|3
|
Switch Lite
|18,460
|6,822,925
|4
|Switch OLED
|16,916
|9,414,838
|5
|
Switch
|
10,984
|20,224,740
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|6,033
|5,875,458
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|3,864
|315,121
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|149
|24,860
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
103
|
340,464
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
29
|323,884
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
25
|7,930,176