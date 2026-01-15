The first two weeks' sales data of 2026 is in from Famitsu, and it'll come as a surprise to nobody to hear that the Switch 2 is still dominating the proceedings.

It's yet another Switch 1/2 washout in the software chart to kick off the new year, with Mario Kart World leading the charge, followed by Konami's immensely popular Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel. Pokémon Legends: Z-A continues to stay hot on both consoles, and it'll be interesting to see how far Animal Crossing: New Horizons moves up the ranking once the sales data for the Switch 2 Edition is in.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (29th Dec - 11th Jan) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 92,869 2,761,250 2

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 61,588 294,142 3 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 52,848 241,383 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 52,360 1,056,514 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 47,840 1,577,663 6 Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 47,712 472,549 7 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 24,974 460,180 8 Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 23,057 149,493 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 22,944 8,334,062 10 Minecraft Switch 18,843 4,128,035

Nintendo hardware has started the new year with a bang, with Switch 2 shifting a crisp 313,838 units in the first two weeks and sailing past four million Japanese sales as a result. The Switch Lite and OLED models hang in there, too, but it's the PS5 Digital Edition that takes the silver this time, with an additional 36,856 sales to its name.

The three Switch 1 SKUs combine for 46,360, while the PS5 models total in at 46,753 — talk about a close-run contest!

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (29th Dec - 11th Jan) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 313,838 4,097,905 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 36,856 1,154,384 3 Switch Lite 18,460 6,822,925 4 Switch OLED 16,916 9,414,838 5 Switch 10,984 20,224,740 6 PlayStation 5 6,033

5,875,458

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 3,864

315,121

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 149

24,860

9

Xbox Series S 103 340,464 10

Xbox Series X 29 323,884

11

PlayStation 4

25 7,930,176

