The hugely-popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV — which is about to celebrate its 12th anniversary (in its rebooted form) — is one of our most-requested Switch 2 ports, particularly from this writer. And it sounds like we're one step closer to seeing the game come to the hybrid console.

The game's director Naoki Yoshida — better known as Yoshi-P — has spoken to VGC at Gamescom and confirmed that he and the team have been having "positive discussions" with Nintendo on the possibility of a port. Not only that, but he also wants to bring his other mainline Final Fantasy to the console, Final Fantasy XVI.

He told VGC "For me, it’s just my aim to provide Final Fantasy XIV and XVI to as many players as possible... We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens, so it’s fine to convey to your readership that I consider the possibilities very positively."

The veteran producer acknowledges that the ability to play handheld, and on a console that's less powerful than a PS5 or PC, might make some aspects more difficult, such as high-level raids, “But when it comes to other types of content, they could sit back, relax on the sofa with the Switch 2 in hand, and they could do their gatherer and crafter content."

In Final Fantasy XIV, there are a variety of jobs that are combat-focused, but there are also jobs that allow you to create gear, potions, cook food, and gather resources too. This content is more casual than your hardcore raiding or even running dungeons with randoms — though it's possible to go through many of the game's story dungeons with NPCs nowadays.

But, besides allowing players to go through the more chilled content on Switch 2, also excited about bringing the MMORPG to a new, potentially younger audience on the console.

With all of these aspects taken into consideration, Yoshi-P and the team "have been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive, so I do hope that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future.” We hope there's positive news on the horizon, too!

Yoshi-P has been fairly vocal about getting FFXIV on a Nintendo console over the years, but he's also a fan of the Big N's output himself. Earlier this year, he praised Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as a must-play game for aspiring game developers.

Would you like to play Final Fantasy XIV — or XVI — on Switch 2? Let us know down below.