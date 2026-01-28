One of the strangest omissions from the Switch's library in our eyes is the Disney Afternoon Collection, which launched on every platform but Nintendo's console in 2017. But after an ESRB rating was spotted recently, a listing has now appeared on the Japanese eShop for both Switch 1 and Switch 2.

VGC spotted the listing earlier today and is listed for 2,300 yen (about 11 GBP, or 14 USD, so expect pricing to be a little higher in the West) on Switch 2, with a 10% pre-order discount and a release date of 26th February 2026. At the time of writing, store pages have not gone up in other regions, but it's only a matter of time at this point.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Looking at the key art and the game description (via Google Translate), 1993's Goof Troop and 1994's Bonkers will also be part of the package. Neither of these games have been rereleased before, so that's pretty exciting!

Here's the full line-up of games in their NES or SNES versions for the Switch 1 & 2 versions:

We'll update you when Digital Eclipse or publisher Atari confirms the official release.

Will you be picking up the Disney Afternoon Collection on Switch 1 or 2? Let us know in the comments.