Update [ ]: And there you have it, folks — Digital Eclipse and Atari have officially announced that the Disney Afternoon Collection is finally coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 26th February 2026.

With the added bonus of Goof Troop and Bonkers, this is now the definitive version of the collection. Worth the wait? Yeah, actually!

Plus, the game is getting a full physical release on both platforms — and yes, the game is fully on the cartridge on Switch 2, so a real boon for physical collectors. The physical versions also come with two sticker sheets, eight retro milk caps, and three collectible cards.

Here's a rundown of all six games in this updated collection:

- Goof Troop (SNES): Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami’s earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island.



- Bonkers (SNES): Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans.



- DuckTales & DuckTales 2 (NES): One of Capcom’s biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun! - Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers & Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (NES): In this early 8-bit co-op platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies.



- TaleSpin (NES): Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses.



- Darkwing Duck (NES): Fight crime as the winged terror himself, Darkwing Duck, and battle a variety of enemies with a gas gun.

Original Story: [Wed 28th Jan, 2026 17:45 GMT]:

One of the strangest omissions from the Switch's library in our eyes is the Disney Afternoon Collection, which launched on every platform but Nintendo's console in 2017. But after an ESRB rating was spotted recently, a listing has now appeared on the Japanese eShop for both Switch 1 and Switch 2.

VGC spotted the listing earlier today and is listed for 2,300 yen (about 11 GBP, or 14 USD, so expect pricing to be a little higher in the West) on Switch 2, with a 10% pre-order discount and a release date of 26th February 2026. At the time of writing, store pages have not gone up in other regions, but it's only a matter of time at this point.

Looking at the key art and the game description (via Google Translate), 1993's Goof Troop and 1994's Bonkers will also be part of the package. Neither of these games have been rereleased before, so that's pretty exciting!

Here's the full line-up of games in their NES or SNES versions for the Switch 1 & 2 versions:

We'll update you when Digital Eclipse or publisher Atari confirms the official release.

Will you be picking up the Disney Afternoon Collection on Switch 1 or 2? Let us know in the comments.