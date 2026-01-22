Similar to the Sonic movies, the Mario movies are expanding their big-screen universe by introducing and surprising audiences with more characters. Mario's companion Yoshi was teased at the end of the first movie, and since then, the official trailers for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie have introduced Bowser Jr. and Rosalina.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ recently, Mario's movie voice actor Chris Pratt has apparently hinted there are at least "a couple more" characters not featured in the official trailers for the new movie that should excite fans. Here's the full exchange:

"Oh, yes, there are," Pratt tells GamesRadar+ when we ask if there are any new characters he's looking forward to seeing in the finished film. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

If Pratt is teasing a bigger cast of characters, there are plenty of friendly and not-so-friendly characters from the Mario video game universe that could pop up. One rumoured leak, dating back to last September, has led to speculation that Wario could be making an appearance.

You can see the current cast for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie in our guide. Nintendo and Illumination have also confirmed Rosalina will be voiced by Brie Larson and Bowser Jr. will be played by Benny Safdie.