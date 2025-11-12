Nintendo has revealed our first proper look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with a trailer that lasts all of 2:25. Nope, that's not very long, but there are a lot of details crammed in there.

To make sure you caught all of the little touches, we've assembled the following rundown of every neat detail, reference, and callback we spotted in the first 'Mario Movie 2' trailer. So, get your fine-tooth combs at the ready, and let's tackle this sucker frame by frame...

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

Before we dive in, here's the trailer in all its glory if you want to catch up on the whole thing:

All good? Let's crack out the 'caps...

Everything You Missed In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

We'll work through the trailer chronologically, starting with sweet little Bowser in his sweet little castle...

Mario X The Scream

A funny little one to start. It seems that Bowser is a bit of a proto-expressionism fan, as his painting of a particularly bony Mario bears an uncanny resemblance to Edvard Munch's 'The Scream'.

It also has a similar appearance to the 'shocked Mario' pose in the first movie's plumbing commercial, but we prefer to think that Bowser is a fan of the classics.

Koopa Clown Car

We might not get a look at the movie rendition, but one of Bowser's background paintings reveals that Bowser Jr's iconic Koopa Clown Car is a thing in the Mario Movie universe. Just look at how happy the little guy is in his flying machine!

Launch Stars

In the trailer, we see Peach and Toad head off into space via a Launch Star — the mode of transport that anyone who has played either of the Galaxy games will be very familiar with.

"Onward and upwards," right? Oops, wrong game!

Drip Drop Galaxy

Now, we can't be 100% sure on this, but the Blooper-filled underwater world that we see Peach and Toad travel past looks mighty similar to the 'Drip Drop Galaxy' from Mario's first intergalactic Wii adventure. There appears to be an extra floating palm tree island on the water's surface, but the sandy core and spherical shape immediately brought the 'Giant Eel Outbreak' mission to mind.

There's also a doughnut-shaped planet in the background that vaguely resembles one of the platforms in 'Gusty Garden Galaxy', though we're less sure about that one.

Tostarena Sticker

It's not just locales from the Galaxy games that will be cropping up in the movie, mind you. We also get a glimpse at Mario Odyssey's Tostarena, complete with its upside-down pyramids and sand dunes.

If you really pay attention in one shot, you'll even see that Luigi's bike is sporting a Tostarena sticker, similar to the one you can pick up from the planet's Crazy Cap store.

Ninji's Back

Ninji has had a bit of a moment in recent years, after appearing in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Party Jamboree, and it looks like the cameos will keep on coming in the Galaxy movie.

Here, we see a bunch of Ninjis getting their buttons kicked in by Princess Peach, which is... more violent-sounding than we intended it to be.

A Giant Casino

That very Ninji fight takes place in what appears to be a giant casino cube, complete with dozens of slot machines lining the walls and a giant roulette wheel on the floor.

Whether it's a callback to the Luigi's Casino minigames in Super Mario 64 DS and New Super Mario Bros., or the Casino Delfino from Super Mario Sunshine, it looks like a cool setpiece.

Wonder Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. arrives on the scene and instantly adopts a similar appearance to his Wonder form from Mario Wonder. This appears to stem from a magical paintbrush à la Mario Sunshine (note how it's embossed with Bowser Jr's face this time, not E. Gadd's) rather than a Wonder Flower, but there's no denying that purple skin, green hair and neon face mask fit the bill.

Roaslina's Ice World

We're not entirely sure where Rosalina is holed up at the end of the first trailer, but those buildings in the background look distinctly like the ones found in the 'Rosalina's Ice World' track from Mario Kart 7, or, at a push, 'Starview Peak' from Mario Kart World.

The ground doesn't look snowy enough to suggest Illumination has gone whole-hog on this inspiration, but at least the central tower with its magical floating rings appears to have made the cut.

Megaleg

Just in case the giant robot seen facing off against Rosalina didn't ring any bells, that's Megaleg, a robotic boss from Mario Galaxy.

In the game, the boss is under the command of Bowser Jr., and based on the soft Safdie tones emanating from it in the trailer, we'd say that same is true of the movie version.

Baby Luma

We're jumping ahead to the extra little slice of footage from the full movie Direct here, but take a look at that tiny Baby Luma listening to Rosalina's story! It has a little dummy!

Gosh, those plushies are going to sell like crazy...

Paper Mario Storybook

And finally, Rosalina's storybook itself. Unlike the storybook from the Galaxy games, the visuals here have a certain papery charm. It's almost as if some animators at Illumination have played a Paper Mario game or two, no?

Oh, ohhhh, what if the storybook sections of the film are animated like stop-motion papercraft! Perhaps a bit too ambitious, but we can dream.

What's you're favourite hidden detail from the first Mario Galaxy trailer? Are there any more that we missed? Let us know in the comments.