Back in the 1980s, and more specifically 1987, Contra in its original coin-op form was a game so awe-inspiring in its action, its graphics, and its weapons (you never forget you first spreader) that everyone who was anyone — which meant I was out from the get-go-- was to be found down their local arcade pumping coins into the bleeding thing on repeat.

It felt amazing to play (once I finally got my turn) in its smooth side-scrolling platforming, fast action, and tough baddies, and it also smashed the general action movie vibe of the time, which was basically big dumb muscle men shooting everything that moved with impunity.

Yes, this was a game that laid the foundations for a whole load of arcade shooters to come down the road, and it still stands as one of the very best of the lot, even when you add in stuff like Metal Slug. So we're in good company.

To have this sort of experience in your house was the dream, then, and it was a dream duly realised on the NES with a stonking Contra port that actually bettered the OG arcade. Man, I wish I'd had a NES back in the day. I had to wait all the way until Street Fighter 2 on SNES for my first arcade parity moment of joy.

Anyway, we all know Contra, Super Contra, Contra III: The Alien Wars and all the rest. They're stone cold classics. But today is the turn of Operation C, a Game Boy sequel to Super Contra that was the very first handheld adventure in the series. And it's a cracker. Yes, it is. A cracker that's now 35 Earth-years old!

We gave Operation C an 8/10 back in 2009 (which makes my gilding of its lily much easier, thanks), concluding that, "This is without a doubt a Contra game more worthy of its title than, say, certain PlayStation entries. It hits on most of the aspects that make a good entry: challenging gameplay, tight controls, varied enemies, killer arsenal, macho tunes, big bosses."

Correct! And quite besides the fact that Operation C nails everything it needs to in terms of its levels and action, besides the fact I can whip it out on my Game Boy to this very day and crack into a game that still plays and controls well (or you could just play it via the Contra Anniversary Collection), the really dazzling aspect here is just how early in the Game Boy's life we got such a fully-fledged and impressive entry.