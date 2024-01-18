Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hamster Corporation has revealed the next game for its Arcade Archive collection on Switch is Konami's run-and-gun release Super Contra. It's available across all regions on 18th January 2024.

Here's a bit more about this version of the game, along with a look (above):

"SUPER CONTRA" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1988. The Contra soldiers Bill and Lance were successful in fighting off mysterious alien forces in the previous title, only for the alien forces to recover a year later, forcing our heroes back onto the battlefield. Fight airborne and terrestrial enemies through side-scrolling stages, use free mobility in sprawling top-down stages, and fight your way to the aliens' headquarters!

The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

Super Contra was previously made available in Konami's 2019 Contra Anniversary Collection. You can learn more about this particular release in our review here Nintendo Life.

So far this year, Hamster has also released Mighty Guy and Cosmo Gang The Puzzle. As usual, this latest Arcade Archives release will set you back $7.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).