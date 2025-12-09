The latest UK Charts data is in and Nintendo's latest flagship title, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, has debuted at number 3, coming in behind Mario Kart World and EA SPORTS FC 26. The game performed considerably better on the Switch 2, making up 83% of the platform split with the original Switch.

According to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, physical sales for Prime 4 were down 15% when compared to Metroid Dread, though he calls this marginal at "just a few thousand units".

Sales of Metroid Prime 4 in the UK was 15% down over Metroid Dread (physical sales only). It's relatively marginal. Just a few thousand units. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Octopath Traveler 0, which launched on the same day as Prime 4, almost didn't even chart at all, coming in at number 37 with the majority of sales on the original Switch. Similarly, though Assassin's Creed Shadows saw a slight bump up from last week to land at number 19, Switch 2 sales still lagged behind the PS5.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 53%, Switch 20%, PS4 10%, Xbox 9%, Switch 2 8% 2 2 Mario Kart World NEW 3 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 83%, Switch 17% 4 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 3 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 9 6

Just Dance 2026 Edition

5 7

Battlefield 6



6 8

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 67%, PS5 22%, Xbox 6%, Switch 2 5% 11 9

Minecraft



13 10

Ghost of Yotei



8 11

Donkey Kong Bananza



16 12

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



14 13

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2



10 14

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

19 15

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

PS5 55%, PS4 44%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% 20 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18 17

Grand Theft Auto V

24 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 28 19

Assassin's Creed Shadows

PS5 53%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 14%

7 20

Hogwarts Legacy

PS5 38%, Switch 31%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 7% 33 21

Nintendo Switch Sports



32 22

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Switch 90%, PS5 9%, PS4 0%, Xbox 0% 22 23

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

12 24

Astro Bot

17 25

Gran Turismo 7



25 26

Star Wars Outlaws

26 27

F1 25



29 28

Mafia: The Old Country

23 29

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



35 30

Split Fiction PS5 69%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 9% 40 31

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

Switch 86%, PS5 14% 27 32

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

PS5 46%, Switch 36%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6% 37 33

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



15 34

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 50%, PS4 37%, Xbox 12%, Switch 1% 39 35

Bluey: The Videogame

Switch 91%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%

34 36

NBA 2K26 PS5 63%, PS4 11%, Switch 10%, Switch 2 8% NEW 37

Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2 42%, PS5 28%, Switch 27%, Xbox 2% 36 38

Elden Ring

- 39

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Switch 87%, PS4 13%

31 40

Tekken 8



[Compiled by GfK]

