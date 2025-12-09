Prime 4
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts data is in and Nintendo's latest flagship title, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, has debuted at number 3, coming in behind Mario Kart World and EA SPORTS FC 26. The game performed considerably better on the Switch 2, making up 83% of the platform split with the original Switch.

According to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, physical sales for Prime 4 were down 15% when compared to Metroid Dread, though he calls this marginal at "just a few thousand units".

Meanwhile, Octopath Traveler 0, which launched on the same day as Prime 4, almost didn't even chart at all, coming in at number 37 with the majority of sales on the original Switch. Similarly, though Assassin's Creed Shadows saw a slight bump up from last week to land at number 19, Switch 2 sales still lagged behind the PS5.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 EA Sports FC 26

PS5 53%, Switch 20%, PS4 10%, Xbox 9%, Switch 2 8%

2

2

 Mario Kart World

NEW

 3

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

 Switch 2 83%, Switch 17%

4

 4

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

 Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

3

 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

9

 6

Just Dance 2026 Edition

5

 7
 Battlefield 6

6

 8
 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 67%, PS5 22%, Xbox 6%, Switch 2 5%

11

 9
 Minecraft

13

 10
 Ghost of Yotei

8

 11
 Donkey Kong Bananza

16

 12
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

14

 13
 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

10

 14

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

19

 15
 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
 PS5 55%, PS4 44%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%

20

 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18

 17

Grand Theft Auto V

24

 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%

28

 19
 Assassin's Creed Shadows
 PS5 53%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 14%

7

 20
 Hogwarts Legacy
 PS5 38%, Switch 31%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 7%

33

 21
 Nintendo Switch Sports

32

 22
 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
 Switch 90%, PS5 9%, PS4 0%, Xbox 0%

22

 23

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

12

 24
 Astro Bot

17

 25
 Gran Turismo 7

25

 26

Star Wars Outlaws

26

 27
 F1 25

29

 28

Mafia: The Old Country

23

 29
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

35

 30
 Split Fiction PS5 69%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 9%

40

 31
 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
 Switch 86%, PS5 14%

27

 32
 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

PS5 46%, Switch 36%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6%

37

 33
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

15

 34

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 PS5 50%, PS4 37%, Xbox 12%, Switch 1%

39

 35
 Bluey: The Videogame
 Switch 91%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%

34

 36

NBA 2K26

 PS5 63%, PS4 11%, Switch 10%, Switch 2 8%

NEW

 37

Octopath Traveler 0

 Switch 2 42%, PS5 28%, Switch 27%, Xbox 2%

36

 38

Elden Ring

-

 39

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection

 Switch 87%, PS4 13%

31

 40

Tekken 8

[Compiled by GfK]

