The latest UK Charts data is in and Nintendo's latest flagship title, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, has debuted at number 3, coming in behind Mario Kart World and EA SPORTS FC 26. The game performed considerably better on the Switch 2, making up 83% of the platform split with the original Switch.
According to The Game Business' Christopher Dring, physical sales for Prime 4 were down 15% when compared to Metroid Dread, though he calls this marginal at "just a few thousand units".
Meanwhile, Octopath Traveler 0, which launched on the same day as Prime 4, almost didn't even chart at all, coming in at number 37 with the majority of sales on the original Switch. Similarly, though Assassin's Creed Shadows saw a slight bump up from last week to land at number 19, Switch 2 sales still lagged behind the PS5.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|
PS5 53%, Switch 20%, PS4 10%, Xbox 9%, Switch 2 8%
|
2
|
2
|Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|3
|
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 83%, Switch 17%
|
4
|4
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|
3
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
9
|6
|
Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
5
|7
|Battlefield 6
|
6
|8
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PC 67%, PS5 22%, Xbox 6%, Switch 2 5%
|
11
|9
|Minecraft
|
13
|10
|Ghost of Yotei
|
8
|11
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
16
|12
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
14
|13
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
10
|14
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
19
|15
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 55%, PS4 44%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%
|
20
|16
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
18
|17
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
24
|18
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
28
|19
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 53%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 14%
|
7
|20
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 38%, Switch 31%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 7%
|
33
|21
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
32
|22
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|Switch 90%, PS5 9%, PS4 0%, Xbox 0%
|
22
|23
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
12
|24
|Astro Bot
|
17
|25
|Gran Turismo 7
|
25
|26
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
26
|27
|F1 25
|
29
|28
|
Mafia: The Old Country
|
23
|29
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
35
|30
|Split Fiction
|PS5 69%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 9%
|
40
|31
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 86%, PS5 14%
|
27
|32
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|
PS5 46%, Switch 36%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6%
|
37
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
15
|34
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 50%, PS4 37%, Xbox 12%, Switch 1%
|
39
|35
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 91%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%
|
34
|36
|
NBA 2K26
|PS5 63%, PS4 11%, Switch 10%, Switch 2 8%
|
NEW
|37
|
Octopath Traveler 0
|Switch 2 42%, PS5 28%, Switch 27%, Xbox 2%
|
36
|38
|
Elden Ring
|
-
|39
|
Final Fantasy I-VI Collection
|Switch 87%, PS4 13%
|
31
|40
|
Tekken 8
[Compiled by GfK]
That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us known in the comments.
BLUEY is on number 35 this week. 😄
Outsold Call of Duty and Pokémon a few weeks before Christmas, without knowing exact numbers I think it's done okay
There's no stopping Mario Kart World everywhere and in the UK also EA Sports FC so I'm glad to hear Prime 4 is right behind those - while it's interesting to hear about the comparison with Dread it's definitely not a reason to particularly worry as mentioned by Dring himself (even more so considering that it could be mostly if not exclusively due to the usual increase in digital sales in general and in particular also thanks to the vouchers)!
Also happy personally about Mario Kart World in 2nd, Legends Z-A still in 4th, Cyberpunk in 8th, Bananza in 11th, 8 Deluxe in 12th, the Galaxy bundle in 13th, Clair Obscur in 14th, New Horizons in 16th, Jamboree in 18th, Assassin's Creed Shadows in 19th (also thanks to one third of its sales on Switch 2, love to see it), Hogwarts Legacy in 20th (even more so with half of its sales on Switch 1 and 2 combined) etc.!
Great start for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The real challange will be the upcoming weeks, if it will keep selling or relatively soon start dwindling.
Shame about the sales figures for Octopath Traveler 0. The game deserves so much more than a 37th place on the chart.
Not bad at all for a niche franchise
That's very respectable return for a series that doesn't sell in massive numbers and has been advertised pretty much exclusively for a new console with a much smaller userbase.
Should go on to sell a few million and be one of the biggest sellers in the Metroid series.
And that's with barely any (functional) (non-flubbed) real world marketing at all.
Imagine what they could have done with a game we've been waiting 18 years plus for if they'd, y'know, tried.
Interesting to see that the Switch 2 Edition of MP4 accounted for 83% of the sold units.
Obviously, Metroid is more of a hardcore franchise, and many of those hardcore Nintendorians already bought a Switch 2.
Makes sense. Most people will probably wait to get this on Switch 2, which doesn't have the biggest install base yet, and Metroid is more niche than a Mario or Zelda. Pretty good start, it should have decent legs throughout December.
I myself won't get it for a while. Not because of the reviews. I don't care about them, I'd probably like the game anyways. I'd just like to play Metroid Prime 2 and 3 first, which I wish released on Switch 1 by now, but I guess Nintendo is too busy making the long-awaited sequel to Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.
5% of Cyberpunk's sales are on the original Switch, impressive!
The writeup says Octopath Traveler 0 sold most on Switch, yet the tabular data says Switch 2 figures were higher?
No chance I’m buying MP4 - I’m too old and busy to play a game that doesn’t respect my time.
Good to see Metroid doing well after Kirby Air Riders missed the top 10 and vanished from the top 40 and wow, 83% of sales are Switch 2 version!
@andykara2003
Doesn't respect your time?
@Suketoudara
Yeah that's really surprising
@andykara2003
But don’t you love collecting green crystals? There are so many of them! Gonna catch them all.
behind Dread on a huge install base is not a good start for a game that has taken over 8 years from initial announcement to release
Proud to be part of the 17% that bought the Switch version. Playing it on my Switch 2 of course, with the upgrade pack (kinda unnecessary to be honest) but wanted the unspoiled artwork.
I'm still uncertain if MP4 in 120fps will cause motion sickness like Prime 1 did. I'd like to play it, but I'm not willing to just throw fifty quid at something that could make me throw up over my controller.
