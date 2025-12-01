The latest UK charts are in, and despite it including Black Friday, there are very few changes to the numbers in the top ten.

The biggest surprise is the absence of Kirby Air Riders from the top 40. Yep, despite the latest Kirby game almost squeaking inside the top ten last week, the Switch 2 sequel has unfortunately slipped out of the top completely.

The top ten is very similar to last week, with a few new (returning) additions. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition has seen the biggest jump in numbers, going from 24th last week to 6th this week; most of those sales have come from the PC and PS5 versions, but the Switch 2 release has pulled in a solid 9% of sales. Similarly, Just Dance 2026 Edition, a Switch 1 exclusive, has also made a huge leap, going from 27th to 9th this week.

Otherwise, EA SPORTS FC 26 (With 21% on sold Switch 1, and 8% on Switch 2), Mario Kart World, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have all retained their spots from last week.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has swapped places with Battlefield 6 for 4th. The Switch 1 and Switch 2 split remains close there, with 54% opting for the Switch 1 version, while the remaining 46% grab it on Switch 2. This obviously doesn't include those who buy the Upgrade Pack separately.

So, business as usual, then! Perhaps Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will shake things up next week, hm? Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26

PS5 52%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 12%, Switch 2 9%

2 2 Mario Kart World



3 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

5 4

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 4 5

Battlefield 6



24 6

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PSC 63%, PS5 27%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox Series 2% 8 7

Hogwarts Legacy

PS5 40%, Switch 2 23%, Switch 2 21%, PS4 10% 6 8

Donkey Kong Bananza

27 9

Just Dance 2026 Edition



7 10

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



13 11

Minecraft



11 12

Astro Bot



9 13

Ghost of Yotei



15 14

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

- 15

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS4 33%, PS5 31%, Switch 27%, Xbox Series 9% 10 16

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

36 17

Gran Turismo 7

16 18

Grand Theft Auto V

28 19

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

PS5 53%, PS4 46%, Switch 0%, Xbox Series 0%

23 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



- 21

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 39%, Xbox One 38%,PS5 13%, PS4 9% 22 22

Marvel's Spider-Man 2



- 23

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

26 24

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%

31 25

Star Wars Outlaws

PS5 46%, Switch 2 42%, Xbox Series 12%

14 26

F1 25

18 27

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Switch 41%, PS5 38%, Xbox Series 12%, PS4 7% 30 28

Assassin's Creed Shadows

29 29

Mafia: The Old Country



- 30

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

- 31

Tekken 8



- 32

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Switch 76%, PS5 17%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 0% 33 33

Nintendo Switch Sports



19 34

NBA 2K26 PS5 69%, PS4 12%, Switch 8%, Xbox Series 6%

25 35

Split Fiction

PS5 75%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 8%

38 36

Elden Ring

- 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

34 38

LEGO Horizon Adventures PS5 85%, Switch 15% - 39

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 85%, PS5 8%, PS4 7%

- 40

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 84%, PS5 16%



That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us known in the comments.