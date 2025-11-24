Kirby Air Riders
The latest UK physical gaming charts are in, giving us our first indication of how Nintendo's latest is performing on store shelves. You'll have to scroll a little way to find the new first-party release this week, mind you, as Kirby Air Riders has missed out on a top 10 spot!

The game zoomed into 12th in its debut week, falling behind the likes of Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Donkey Kong Bananza, and — of course — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which keep the Switch and Switch 2 in the upper bracket.

Of course, this might not be all that much of a surprise. Air Riders was always going to attract a niche audience with its blend of racing and all-out action, and with Mario Kart World still appearing new and shiny, we'd imagine that many people will be picking up just the one racer for their fresh console. We're sure the sales will be drastically different in Japan, which we'll find out later this week

Elsewhere, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 parried its way back into the top 10 — thanks to all of those Game Awards nominations, no doubt — and the sweet physical edition of Hades II made its debut at number 21. And if you're looking for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, you won't find it in this top 40...

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 61%, Switch 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 7%

3

2

 Mario Kart World

1

 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

5

 4

Battlefield 6

4

 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%

6

 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

35

 7 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

10

 8 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 33%, PS4 22%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 21%

7

 9 Ghost of Yotei

9

 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

30

 11 Astro Bot

NEW

 12 Kirby Air Riders

8

 13 Minecraft

20

 14

F1 25

12

 15 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

11

 16

Grand Theft Auto V

14

 17

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

 Switch 98%, PS5 2%, Xbox Series 0%, PS4 0%

38

 18

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

 PS5 52%, Switch 29%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 7%

34

 19
 NBA 2K26
 PS5 68%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 6%, Switch 2 4%

-

 20
 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

NEW

 21
 Hades II

-

 22
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

13

 23

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-

 24
 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PS5 43%, PC 34%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox Series 11%

28

 25
 Split Fiction
 PS5 61%, Switch 3 30%, Xbox Series 9%

15

 26

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%

29

 27
 Just Dance 2026 Edition

-

 28

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 58%, PS4 41%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0%

27

 29
 Mafia: The Old Country

-

 30
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

-

 31
 Star Wars Outlaws
 Switch 2 42%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 16%

-

 32
 Cricket 26: Official Game of the Ashes

16

 33
 Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 34

LEGO Horizon Adventures

 PS5 85%, Switch 15%

26

 35
 WWE 2K25
 PS5 69%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 7%, Switch 2 2%

-

 36

Gran Turismo 7

-

 37

Little Nightmares III

 PS5 45%, Switch 24%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox Series 10%

-

 38

Elden Ring

-

 39

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

 PS5 41%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 21%, PS4 8%

NEW

 40

Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party

 Switch 89%, PS5 6%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 2%

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

