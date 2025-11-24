The latest UK physical gaming charts are in, giving us our first indication of how Nintendo's latest is performing on store shelves. You'll have to scroll a little way to find the new first-party release this week, mind you, as Kirby Air Riders has missed out on a top 10 spot!

The game zoomed into 12th in its debut week, falling behind the likes of Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Donkey Kong Bananza, and — of course — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which keep the Switch and Switch 2 in the upper bracket.

Of course, this might not be all that much of a surprise. Air Riders was always going to attract a niche audience with its blend of racing and all-out action, and with Mario Kart World still appearing new and shiny, we'd imagine that many people will be picking up just the one racer for their fresh console. We're sure the sales will be drastically different in Japan, which we'll find out later this week

Elsewhere, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 parried its way back into the top 10 — thanks to all of those Game Awards nominations, no doubt — and the sweet physical edition of Hades II made its debut at number 21. And if you're looking for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, you won't find it in this top 40...

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 61%, Switch 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 7% 3 2 Mario Kart World 1 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 5 4 Battlefield 6 4 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 57%, Switch 2 43% 6 6 Donkey Kong Bananza 35 7 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 10 8 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 33%, PS4 22%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 21% 7 9 Ghost of Yotei 9 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

30 11 Astro Bot NEW 12 Kirby Air Riders 8 13 Minecraft 20 14 F1 25

12 15 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

11 16 Grand Theft Auto V 14 17

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Switch 98%, PS5 2%, Xbox Series 0%, PS4 0% 38 18

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 52%, Switch 29%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 7% 34 19

NBA 2K26

PS5 68%, Switch 15%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 6%, Switch 2 4% - 20

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

NEW 21

Hades II

- 22

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

13 23

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- 24

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PS5 43%, PC 34%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox Series 11% 28 25

Split Fiction

PS5 61%, Switch 3 30%, Xbox Series 9% 15 26

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 29 27

Just Dance 2026 Edition



- 28

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 58%, PS4 41%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0% 27 29

Mafia: The Old Country



- 30

Assassin's Creed Shadows



- 31

Star Wars Outlaws

Switch 2 42%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 16% - 32

Cricket 26: Official Game of the Ashes



16 33

Nintendo Switch Sports



- 34

LEGO Horizon Adventures PS5 85%, Switch 15% 26 35

WWE 2K25

PS5 69%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 7%, Switch 2 2% - 36

Gran Turismo 7

- 37

Little Nightmares III PS5 45%, Switch 24%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox Series 10% - 38

Elden Ring

- 39

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 41%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 21%, PS4 8% NEW 40

Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party Switch 89%, PS5 6%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 2%

[Compiled by GfK]

