If you're a fan of retro-style first-person shooters and want to eradicate swarms of alien bugs, you might want to check out this new game when it arrives in early 2026.

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) and published by Dotemu (Marvel Cosmic Invasion), and will be coming to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

Here's some additional information, and you can listen to General Johnny Rico's recruitment message in the video above.