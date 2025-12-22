A major game update for the free-to-play Switch and mobile title Pokémon Unite was released earlier this month.

Now, before we get to the end of the year, the development team has added Mega Charizard Y. This follows Mega Gyarados, which joined the fray earlier this month. Before this, trainers got Mega Charizard X and Mega Lucario.



📣 Mega Charizard Y joins the fray!

Until January 7, you can complete missions to earn a Mega Charizard Y Unite License! pic.twitter.com/wR5lrQ0TDO 📣 Mega Charizard Y joins the fray!Until January 7, you can complete missions to earn a Mega Charizard Y Unite License! #PokemonUNITE December 19, 2025

In case you missed it, Aeos coins have also been discontinued in Pokémon Unite. This took place earlier this month, alongside the introduction of License Journeys – giving trainers a new way to obtain Licenses in Unite.

You can find out more about this in our previous story, and below is the trailer for Mega Charizard X and Mega Lucario: