The free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite has experienced all sorts of updates since arriving on the Switch eShop and mobile devices in 2021, but this latest announcement appears to have a lot of the community talking about the title's future.

In an in-game notification, it's been revealed as of 4th December 2025, Aeos coins will no longer be distributed. Nintendo Life can confirm the following in-game message. Here's the part of this notice focused on Aeos coins:

As of December 4, 2025, Aeos coins will no longer be distributed, and the Unite Battle Comittee will no longer offer Unite licenses in exchange for Aeos coins. If you would like to obtain Unite licenses via Aeos coins, please do so by that date.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Aeos coin boost cards will become unusable starting December 4, 2025. We plan to allow remaining ones to be exchangeable for Aeos coins. This will be implemented at a later date. After December 4, 2025, the Unite Battle Committee will, however, continue to offer Unite licenses in exchange for Aeos gems. Aeos Coin Exchange An Aeos Coin Exchange will become available December 4, 2025. Here, players will be able to exchange previously earned Aeos coins for license points or various items. Aeos coins and the Aeos Coin Exchange will remain in-game until May 2026.

This discontinuation of Aeos coins will take place alongside the introduction of License Journeys on the same date (4th December 2025). These will give players a new way to obtain Licenses in Unite by playing the game and accumulating License points. These can be obtained as battle pass rewards, from random boxes, or as rewards from future events. Here's a bit more about this new feature:

"Typically, each time the player selects a Unite license to work toward, they'll choose from five available licenses. However, there will also be times players can choose from all the Unite licenses in the game. Unite licenses for newly released Pokémon may also become available via License Journeys at the same time they're released in the shop."

2025 marks the fourth anniversary of Pokémon Unite. Over the years it's been expanded with new playable Pokémon, maps, modes and much more, and is also playable on the Switch 2.