What do you do when you're surfing the old interwebs and happen upon a bunch of lovely gaming folk wondering if anyone has ever stuffed a Switch — in fully working order — into a Wii U GamePad (also still in complete working order)?

Well, if it were us, we'd shut off our internet and go for a nice, long walk outside. Maybe we'd never come back. However, (and as reported by GoNintendo) retro gaming YouTuber and modder extraordinaire @KouzexMods accepted it as a challenge and decided it was time to take matters into their own hands.

As you can see in the impressively detailed video up top, this was no half-hearted job either. Nope, this expert retro modder has gone all in, drawing up a list of rules to stick by and everything, and it's fascinating to watch along as a Switch Lite console is stripped right down, very carefully, whilst designs are drawn up for how to have every part of the Wii U GamePad still fully functional whilst making it useable and comfortable.

There are even some improvements made to the base Switch console's performance during the process here, with upgrades to its battery, screen and a few other things that you can check out in the vid. Honestly, it's worth watching the full thing to see just how much effort and ingenuity went in here, and how problems met along the way were circumvented.

The vid wraps up with what we have to say looks like a very polished hybrid console, and muscle memory tells us that — let's face it — it's probably way more comfortable to hold than a vanilla Switch Lite. Man, that GamePad was comfortable.

Like the modding job that's been done here? Fancy turning your GamePad (if you're one of the seventy or so people who owned one) into a Switch? Let us know! (But also, don't blame us when you break it)