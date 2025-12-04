By now, some Metroid Prime 4: Beyond players are already rolling the credits and it seems there's been an amusing discovery in the cast section.

It's confirmed Ezra Duke (Sergeant Duke) is voiced by the accomplished actor Jason Kelley...aka Doom Slayer! Yes, Kelley actually was the voice actor behind id Software's legendary character in DOOM: The Dark Ages, which was released earlier this year, and he's now voicing a soldier in Samus' latest outing.





At least his voice actor



I love both games so this makes me very happy! DOOMSLAYER IS IN METROID PRIME 4!At least his voice actor @Jasonkelley_JK is as Ezra Duke.I love both games so this makes me very happy! pic.twitter.com/xuuKFH1ULs December 4, 2025

The man himself has even replied to a fan, who requested a "Samus and DOOM" game, while acknowledging the history of the mostly silent protagonists and how they don't actually "say much". Admittedly, this might be as close as fans ever get to seeing Samus and DOOM Slayer in the same game.

"I wouldn't be mad at that pairing. Neither one of us say much.😂"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

In case you missed it, Duke is described on Nintendo's Japanese website as being a "veteran who has survived countless battles with the Space Pirate army". And "his stubborn personality often leads to conflicts with his superiors, but his sincere and compassionate nature make him a reliable presence on the battlefield".

Samus will encounter Duke on her new adventure along with various other Galactic Federation soldiers. You can find out more about each character in our previous post.

If this has got you wondering about the possibility of DOOM: The Dark Ages coming to the Switch 2 in the future, there's no official word just yet, but the previous Switch generation saw multiple DOOM titles released, including the latest entries. So, hopefully, we see something in the future.

Samus has also got a new voice actor in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, with Erin Yvette replacing Jennifer Hale.