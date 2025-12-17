SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that they will be airing a Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Direct next week, which launches on Switch 2 on 12th February 2026.

The Direct will be a late one for UK and European folks, with the stream kicking off on 23rd December 2025 at 1am GMT / 2am ET — that's 22nd December at 5pm PT / 8pm ET for those in North America. It'll be available on both YouTube and Twitch.

As for what to expect, well, it's a deep dive — that's basically all we know! "This Direct will dive into new features, experiences, and gameplay from the upcoming two-in-one title" Sega says. So expect a little bit of everything.

We wonder whether we'll get any hints as to what this enhanced version of the 2009 PS3 title means for the future of the series RGG Studio director Yokoyama Masayoshi teased this himself a few weeks ago.

So, tune in next week to find out what to expect from Kiryu's third (fourth?) chapter.

