ININ Games has just announced that a new entry in the iconic R-Type series is on its way to Switch consoles in May 2026.

R-Type Dimensions III sees players return to the franchise's signature side-scrolling bullet hell warfare against, well, a whole bunch of weird s**t, sir. It's coming right at us!

Sorry about that. Flashbacks, innit. Working closely with Tozai and Irem (so that's the original creators and licence holders onboard), ININ describes this one as "one of the most ambitious and significant undertakings in ININ’s history." So stick that in your pulsating xenomorph skull and smoke it.

Building on the legacy of R-Type Dimensions EX, this new game apparently completely re-envisions the core action with cutting-edge visuals, sounds and more in the way of gameplay modes.

Here's some more details from ININ:

R-Type Dimensions III brings the intensity, precision, and creative enemy design of the arcade originals to a new generation. Every stage, boss, and projectile pattern has been rebuilt with high-end 3D graphics, enhanced animations, and richly detailed environments, whilst preserving the instantly recognizable atmosphere that defined R-Type’s identity. The same applies to the original music and sound effects. With an enormous effort, everything has been rebuilt so that Players can switch seamlessly between the original and the new R-Type III at any time, offering both nostalgic authenticity and a striking modern reinterpretation. Key features include: A fully remastered experience with completely reconstructed assets Local co-op, enhanced with new scoring and survival mechanics Advanced mode is accessible from the start Customizable controls and quality-of-life features in the settings 3D Camera settings (normal and crazy)

As we mentioned, there are also physical editions to get hold of here, with a special and collector's version as detailed below!

Special Edition

The Special Edition includes the full game, a beautifully crafted artbook showcasing concept art and visual development, as well as the complete new original soundtrack, perfect for players who want to dive deeper into the creative universe of R-Type Dimensions III. This edition will be sold for € 59,99. Collector’s Edition

For devoted R-Type enthusiasts, the ultra-limited Collector’s Edition offers everything from the Special Edition plus a selection of exclusive bonus items. The centerpiece is a highly collectible figurine based on the new cover interpretation. This exclusive edition is priced at € 199,99.

Fan of the R-Type series? Looking forward to this new entry? Thinking of slamming down pre-order? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.