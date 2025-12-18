The latest Ranked Battle Season is now underway in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, granting you yet another opportunity to nab a new Mega Evolution stone.

Ranked Battle Season 4 kicked off today (18th December) and will run through until 8th January at 5:59am UTC. Those who reach S Rank or higher in this period will be rewarded with a Baxcalibrite, the stone used to Mega Evolve Baxcalibur. As ever, you can't get this item through normal gameplay, so this will be your best chance to add another Mega to your line-up.

This Season also features some returning rewards, with Season 3's Chesnaughtite available to all those who reach Rank U, Season 2's Delphoxite at Rank W, and Season 1's Greninjite at Rank Y.

You'll be able to battle with any 'mon numbered 001-227 in the Lumiose Pokédex, and no. 001-112 from the DLC Hyperspace Pokédex (as long as you don't have any repeats), and all competing monsters will be automatically set to Level 50 during battles.

For the full list of this Season's rewards and a rundown of how you can take part, be sure to check out our full Ranked Battle Season guide below.