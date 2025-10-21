Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Persona 3 Reload got a Switch 2 demo a few weeks ago, and it's raised some concerns about the performance of the game on Nintendo's new hybrid platform, with players reporting all sorts of issues about the frame rate.

While the eShop showed the game operating at 30FPS, there were seemingly some frame rate hiccups. Fortunately, Atlus is aware, and it seems the experience will be improved in a "future patch" for the main game.

General producer Yoshihiro Komori acknowledged this during a recent interview with Nintendo Life, but also noted how it wouldn't be ready in time for the full game launch this week:

Nintendo Life: The demo that was recently released on the Switch 2 eShop shows the game running at 30FPS, but with some frame rate hiccups. Is the team hoping to have those problems worked out for the final release of the game? Yoshihiro Komori: "We are currently taking steps to improve this. Since careful QA is required, it was difficult to address this in time for the main game’s release but will be in future patches."

So, again, these improvements won't happen overnight, but there will be an update for this in a future patch. Be on the lookout for our full review of this title later today. It also details the game's performance on the Switch 2.

And if you want to try out this demo for yourself, head on over to the Switch eShop and download it now. Save data will also carry over to the full version.