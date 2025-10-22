Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Ahead of the release of Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2 this week, Atlus has announced it will be distributing an update on launch day, adding eight songs to the game.

This will include Yumi Kawamura's vocal tracks from Persona 3 and Persona 3 FES as background music during dungeon exploration battles. Alongside this, the singer has also shared a special message with fans. Here it is, along with the eight tracks being added:

"It's been a while! I'm truly overjoyed and grateful to be reunited with everyone again. Persona 3 is a treasure to me as well - I can't help but feel excited. Old friends, will you fight alongside me once more? New friends, how about letting my songs aid you in battle? Let's celebrate together. Thank you for your continued support."

Persona 3 Reload - Update Patch (23rd October 2025)

New Tracks:

Burn My Dread -Last Battle-

Mass Destruction

Deep Mentality

When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars

Want to Be Close

Memories of You

Mass Destruction -P3fes Version-

Brand New Days

*Please note these songs can only be applied in dungeons and during battles.

The new songs can be set with "Change Battle BGM" menu. Select "Change Boss Battle BGM" and "Change Dungeon BGM" setting from the Config menu under System settings.

Atlus has also said it intends to address frame rate hiccups, which were first spotted in the game's demo on the Switch 2, but it won't have anything ready in time for the game's launch. Players can expect to see an update in "future patches".

If you want to find out more about Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review.