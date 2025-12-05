Update []: Paramount Skydance has launched a rival bid for "the entire company" of Warner Bros. Discovery — including streaming, TV networks and its gaming division — following Netflix's own agreement from last Friday (via BBC).
Paramount is offering $30 per share directly to shareholders, stating that this is a "superior alternative" to Netflix's own. The mass media company values Warner Bros. Discovery at $108.4 billion.
“We’re really here to finish what we started,” Paramount chief executive David Ellison told CNBC, telling the station that this offer was "anti-competitive" and that Netflix's is "a horrible deal for Hollywood."
Both Netflix and Warner Bros. stated on Friday that they support the original deal, which is valued at $82.7 billion. As we mentioned in our original report below, this deal will include Warner Bros. own gaming division, where major IPs such as the Mortal Kombat and Batman: Arkham series are based.
Sounds like this is going to be a fraught process...
Original Story: In a staggering piece of news this Friday, streaming giant Netflix has announced that it has entered an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire Warner Bros. in a deal that's valued at roughly $82.7 billion — an equity value of $72 billion.
Netflix is specifically acquiring Warner Bros.' Streaming & Studios company, which it created in June 2025 and includes including Game of Thrones, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and platforms such as HBO and HBO Max and Warner Bros. Games.
The media company doesn't mention WB's gaming division at all in its press release. However, Game Developer has confirmed with a WB spokesperson that "the recently-restructured video game division... will be joining Netflix."
Currently, Warner Bros. Games includes a number of studios such as Rocksteady (Batman: Arkham series), NetherRealm Studios (Mortal Kombat), TT Games (LEGO), Portkey Games, and Avalanche Studios (Harry Potter), along with WB's studios in Boston, Montréal, New York, and San Francisco.
It's a huge deal that Netflix expect to take around 12-18 months, but that's if it goes through. We know how long other huge acquisitions have taken. Plus regulators are more than likely to get involved. Paramount had previously attempted to purchase the studio in October, which was rejected.
If successful, Warner Bros. shareholders will receive $27.75 a share along with stock in Netflix and the company expects to make savings of around $2-$3 billion by the third year.
The deal could have a huge impact on these studios, and is yet another example of consolidation in the video game industry at a time when layoffs, game studio sales, and closures are rampant.
In fact, earlier this week, reports emerged that Netflix was selling Spry Fox, developer of Cozy Grove, back to the owners.
We'll update this story if more information comes to light.
[source ir.netflix.net, via gamedeveloper.com]
Comments 162
It is not looking good.
Wow. Just wow. I never expected something like that to happen in my lifetime 🙁.
Fingers crossed as few people as possible will be affected by this if it goes through or even better someone stops it - how I wish more companies acted the way Nintendo do when it comes to acquisitions (and honestly several other aspects as much as they're also far from perfect although to be fair nobody is), but of course that isn't a way to make big money in the short time which is all they clearly care about instead of growing yes, but in a healthy way...
"In order to keep up our excellent service, we are increasing your subscription fee to € 30,00 per month. Please understand."
Netflix should go out of business. Hate their business model and I hate streaming.
Yay! Down with that pesky competition! The less players in the scene, the better!
The wider effects this would have on not just gaming but the whole entertainment industry is really concerning. Cinemas will likely be hit in a very serious way as Netflix will focus on making everything streaming based. It will also create less competition as it’s a major consolidation.
A huge move for streaming services.
@Elektrogeist1287
"Anything I don't like shouldn't exist!"
What a s***show the whole Warner Bros. Discovery merger has been.
Guess I'll have one combined bill from Netflix now. And I'll have to cut ties with my Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle deal now.
This will be bad for the industry. It's not a done deal yet though, so hopefully it won't happen.
There goes HBO?
I’m sure this wonderful deal won’t result in a whole heap of layoffs…
Yay for more market concentration ... this was inevitable in some form, but it is still simply bad.
Not the worst of the prospective buyers, but is that really any consolation as we watch the continued monopolization of entertainment?
Instead of breaking up such business structures … another market regulation failure if this goes through.
@Zaruboggan I just didn’t want Paramount to get it.
Please, for the love of God do not allow this merger.
All Batman games will now only be available on mobile as part of Netflix Games.
I don't have a strong opinion on the merger, but with HBO max maybe dying and Hulu in the process of dying and the Funimation app recently dying, it's been interesting watching streaming services going from only a couple big ones to 50 zillion different services and now they are consolidating again.
@rockodoodle all the options are bad. HBO Max is without a doubt the best streaming service and all the other companies are worse. I pray this doesn't go through.
The company that has never put out a good original movie or show thinks they can shepard some of the biggest IPs ever.
This is the worst company to buy them outside some random Chinese company
@Dimjimmer Warner Bro was/is a dying company… It surprised they have survived this long after the decade they’ve had. They would have not survived another 10 years. This at least buys them another couple until Netflix realize they was worthless and tries to resell…
Well, on the bright side now any future Arkham games can’t be worse than that Suicide Squad game.
…right? Please?
Here comes the microtransaction and pay-to-play models.....
And here I thought things couldn't get worse for one of my favorite franchises, Mortal Kombat.
I am now just more pissed a Saudi Prince didn't want WB over EA.
Removed - trolling/baiting
Netflix was the neutral option: just the same bad things continuing to happen. Skydance Paramount is the bad one: things immediately getting much much worse. The REAL bad sign though was that COMCAST were the GOOD Option.
We can only hope that, in the confusion, a lion's share of the gameinf assets somehow end up at Wade Rosen's Atari (though now I'm remembering that his brother is the head of games at Nickelodeon, under Paramount, and my mind is putting two and two together and-)
Oh.
Oh no
so no more quality tv shows from hbo. this is awful for the future.
@FragRed This was my thought immediately. What does this mean for movie theatres? Will WB movies not be in theatres anymore? Or will they just keep them as separate brands? Theatre under WB, straight to streaming Netflix?
It's not a great move, but it's not like the games division of Warner Bros. could get much worse really.
@Truegamer79 What's a 'woke agenda'?
@SBandy1 not at all what I said, kid.
@Truegamer79 you’re just rambling nonsense.
Woo, more super consolidation. Because we all know how beneficial this is for the entertainment industry. Especially when it comes to jobs and creativity.
I'm worried for Lego Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight now
@Elektrogeist1287
It very much was.
Or you were just wishing hundreds of thousands out of jobs because you don't like streaming services?
How nice of you!
@Skunkfish "Woke" = "whatever I don't like"
@Gen4Fan Don't be. Most everything in development will still happen. Netflix should be a boon for the video game industry in the fact we should see plenty more DC games on the horizon.
I don't understand all the doom and gloom from so many people on this. Considering the other potential buyers, this is easily the best outcome.
@Truegamer79 woke agenda? What like E. T or The Goonies, i like these films about people who actually care for each other.
Enjoy your tariffs.
This is huge news! How is Netflix going to handle HBO if the deal is accepted? I imagine they would shut it down in favor of offering all content in Netflix which is a big plus for the platform since Netflix infra is a lot better. At the same time, this much content would likely require a price increase…
As for gaming division, I don’t really see them changing anything about it. It’s more of a bonus than the actual reason for this offer, I imagine. For us, diversifying the revenue with games could help hold the price of Netflix sub.
@Elektrogeist1287
Then why are people canceling Netflix in droves? Look it up. I'm not the only one fed up with it. Kids are confused enough without people pushing their ideals on others with their subliminal messages.
Removed - inappropriate
This is Netflix going after Xbox
@Truegamer79 You buy from outside America. You're just too dense to know it.
Next you'll be telling me kids shouldn't learn Arabic numerals in schools.
@JohnnyMind netflix is the worst option.
Look what they did to the witcher tomb raider splinter cell and devil may cry shows.
All if the sudden it had the biggest drop in viewers.
Also people that think everyone will keep there job will be looking at this later like microsoft just cutting 50.000 jobs in 1 year.
@Truegamer79 like the splinter cell .rap show.
Antitrust laws must be strengthened and strongly enforced to prevent these sorts of things from happening. Of course, the increasingly highly corrupt Trump regime in the United States is very unlikely to engage in such ethical behaviour.
We will all lose choices and quality will diminish as this process continues.
first netflix ruined castlevania by butchering the source material for season 2 now this.
With the corrupt administration in America I'm sure this deal will get approved for the right bribe. This is huge news and it's going to have a ripple effect in the entertainment industry. I'm curious to see how it all turns out.
Better than Paramount buying them but that's not saying much considering there's no such thing as a good monopoly for anyone that isn't already a billionaire.
@Truegamer79 What's your definition of "woke"? 🤔
Two industry giants getting a merger is hugely dangerous. We just get closer and closer to monopolies that can do whatever they please to drive up CEO profits. And of course Trump's FTC will do nothing to stop the merger (well, it might pause it until Netflix and Warner Bros. bribe Trump like the Paramount-Skydance merger).
@Truegamer79 "Then why are people cancelling Netflix in droves?" Oh I don't know, maybe it's the frequent price increases, the fact that most media producers pulled popular IPs to their own services, that people are using social media for entertainment more, or because people just can't afford it anymore. But no, by all means it must be that "woke" boogeyman that the honest internet people have told you to be afraid of. You don't even seem to have a concrete idea of what "woke" even means, just that it's some scary agenda that corrupts the minds of children.
@burninmylight Yep. These people are so ridiculous and pathetic. Anything with diversity enrages them which I find hilarious.😆 And it's always a red flag when someone yells about "protecting" children.😐 Those are the ones who usually have something incriminating on their hard drives and browser history. It's pretty much inevitable at this point
I thought they were getting out of games. Evidently not 🤷♂️
@Truegamer79 Think you've got the wrong comments section. IGN is that way.
@kfflscnt Massive layoffs are definitely happening when/if this deal is approved. That's not including the price hikes to consumers with Netflix, HBO Max, etc... Massive deals like this don't happen without consequences for anyone who isn't a shareholder. I'm sure some people will be happy with this deal and that's ridiculous in my opinion. This is going to be bad for consumers and employees of these companies. Seems like nothing was learned with the Microsoft and Activision merger.😐
Honestly hard to say if this is a good or bad thing for the gaming division. WB has historically been a terrible publisher. Most recently cutting off all support for Mortal Kombat 1 when it should have gotten at least another season. And they've done that with previous games in the series as well. But then Netflix could very likely be just as bad or worse.
@Truegamer79 "I don't buy outside America," says man on fan site for famously Japanese company.
Warner titles are about to go the way of Fox titles!
Banned and blocked and locked into obscurity! With only a tiny fraction to ever see the light of day on disk!
You'd think the FCC would have learned their lesson with the M$ / ActiBlizz merger!
So many jobs lost, IPs that are lost forever.
@OpheliaDynamight Dude literally has a Switch 2 on his avatar lol
Removed - inappropriate
@Truegamer79
I agree and most people here do not.
@Truegamer79 I think the fact that few of them have an economic path into adulthood is more of a concern than whatever they choose to identify as.
While I'm no fan of mass mergers, I'm thankful Netflix won over Paramount (given things).
Gentlemen, it was a pleasure, good night, see you around.
A very interesting development, to be sure. Granted, I don't like the idea of of major business conglomerates merging any more than the next person, but I do find it a bit ironic that what is a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry is buying out a longtime player in the business. It has to make me wonder what WBD's finances are like to the point where a company a fraction of its age is buying it out.
@JohnnyMind The thing you have to remember, though, is that Nintendo is a Japanese business first and foremost. Japanese work culture places a huge emphasis on company loyalty, especially when it comes to how they treat their employees. Basically, you're virtually guaranteed job security, especially in a big business like Nintendo.
Unfortunately, Western companies, especially those in America, do not operate like Japanese companies do, and will basically fire you if it means saving them a few pennies. Now, you can be somewhat protected if you are part of a union, but there has been a huge push to crush unions in this country since the 1980s, and many unions are now shells of their former selves.
Plus, virtually every state in America recognizes the concept of at-will employment, meaning that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason... or no reason at all. However, you can also quit at any time for any reason or no reason at all. Unfortunately, you have to be the one to give advance notice if you decide to leave, but your employer does not need to give any if they want to get rid of you, meaning that the balance of power in that regard is woefully skewed towards your employer.
So, while Japan is notorious for having long work hours, a terrible work-life balance, power harassment, an advancement system based more on age and seniority versus skill and merit, and a reluctance to accept resignations, no matter how warranted, you are at the very least guaranteed a job for the duration of your career as a worker compared to the West. I'm not saying it's a better system, but at the very least, I don't think it's any worse.
But that being said, I doubt that Netflix will pull a Nintendo and keep WBD's employees on board. More than likely, in order to please their shareholders, they will engage in mass firings to cut costs and increase their bottom line. It's a sad state of affairs, but it is the reality we live in.
I echo the sentiments of a handful of others in the comments, Paramount not getting this deal is the one positive in all this. But these gigantic mergers need to be stopped and not much good will come from this level of consolidation.
I see people complaining about Netflix, and I take no issue with people doing so. It just makes me laugh a little because I never bought into streaming services like Netflix. The funny part to me is thinking about how when I was a Netflix subscriber, it was for DVD by mail. And it was the early days of when they did that.
Play Batman only on Netflix!
😬
@Truegamer79 Dude everything you just said there isn't true at all. I'm not happy about this either, I don't think anybody is but there's no need to be talking nonsense.
going to be a hard sell for antitrust reasons..
@Elektrogeist1287
"Netflix should go out of business."
Yes I'm the mental one.
@Truegamer79
"I don't buy from outside America anyway."
😂😂😂
Sums it up.
@AstroTheGamosian Luckily there are exceptions when it comes to Western companies (we recently got to hear about Revolution Software, those who made Broken Sword) but yeah, rarely and even more so when it comes to bigger companies - while Japanese companies have their own issues like the ones you've mentioned I'd still say their model is overall better than this destructive nonsense all for the sake of bigger profits in the short time without any consideration for the future...
@Truegamer79 I am not defending this or Netflix in the slightest. But do you have any actual evidence, from a reputable source, that people are canceling Netflix in droves?
And it sounds like you were just itching to throw "woke" into a comment, when its quite clear you have no iota of an idea what you are actually griping about.
What a disgrace to see WB plummet like this - no good ever comes of these mega-acquisitions.
Hold onto your Batman games everyone!
I'm afraid this means the Midway Games IP will stay locked up in license purgatory for years to come.
Hey WB, why not split off and sell your Midway IP to the reborn Atari company (someone who can appreciate it)!
@Joe11 more likely this will restore HBO and undo the awful decisions made due to the discovery merger
@Ralek85 it is only inevitable if you’re a psychotic capitalist and that is your belief system.
These are choices made by people, not inevitabilities
@Truegamer79 please tell me more about this woke agenda, a with some specific examples ‘youve been hearing’.
Removed - flaming/arguing
With all these acquisitions and mega corporate mergers, the hardworking employees and consumers are the ones who ultimately suffer. Also, another justification to sail the high seas, ifkyk.
Honestly as much as this sucks, I prefer Netflix to Paramount
Cool, I'm living paycheck to paycheck but a corporation can blow 80 billion dollars on Warner Brothers. Dog bless
Also, I'm not sure I trust Netflix to run HBO Max tbh
@kal_el_07241 I'm still worried how it'll turn out
I'm a little split on this though, I'm sure it's miles better than Paramount
There goes the last platform that didn’t introduce ads up your ass… didn’t raise their prices and still had account sharing.
Awesome! 🙄
I'm staggered that anyone values WB that highly! I get that they've got some useful IPs under their umbrella, but that is waaay too high.
I'm shocked they even have the capital for this considering an investment firm controlled by Saudi arabias royal family has essentially run out of cash
clearly a overpay by netflix but they had top go this high or disney would have scooped them up..
netflix has a market cap between 436-463 billion dollars..
Netflix is the streaming equivalent of some low tier fast food company in the food business.
The fact they now have access to such beloved franchises is deeply concerning.
So, am I going to lose access to a buncha stuff, and get a price hike again?
Are there still antitrust laws on the books? They exist for a reason.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe the Irishman, the knives out series, kpop demon hunters and all quiet on the western front are all good netflix made films imo.
I still will never pay for Netflix. 🏴☠️🏴☠️
@Dimjimmer competition is healthy. Unless you were being sarcastic?
Anyway I hope Rocksteady and Avalanche come out of this unscathed if it goes through, but judging by recent acquisitions I’d highly doubt it.
Cancel your subscriptions it's garbage
@Truegamer79
I have noticed a trend.
You mentioned woke agendas, and then a lot of people jumped on you to passively, or actively, demean you, for simply having pointed out the fact there are political and societal topics injected into Netflix.
It's true, but I find the backlash against your rather bizarre.
Everyone is allowed an opinion, and it's not cool for others to pull people down for expressing their own, as was done to you.
The woke mob can't help but attack others for having a different opinion.
Hogwarts Legacy better not be the last Harry Potter game on Switch 2!
@Shmicko Oh, you poor victims.
@MattmanForever
Do you feel like a big boy now?
This site normally has good Comments sections but the one for this article is pretty toxic.
@Shmicko Criticizing an argument is not demeaning someone as you say. Yes people can express their opinions, but other people are equally entitled to express their opinions about said opinions. @Truegamer79 gave an argument which is well known to be fear-mongering propagated primarily by right-wing grifters online, and people criticized this argument and questioned if truegamer could even explain what the so-called "woke agenda" was (still waiting for that answer). It's also laughable that you try to present yourself as having an ethical high ground where all of the rest of us just want to "demean" and "pull people down" for having differing opinions from you and those who agree with you, only to end that whole spiel by calling the people who criticized the aforementioned arguments a "woke mob."
It seems to me that there is a MOB here! At least 10 people "ganging up" on TWO users!
Maybe if your crazy was legitimate you wouldn't have to hang up and silence other people for correctly pointing out the hypocrisy and agenda's being pushed by liberal news and media.
to possibly add some context for the "netflix losing subs" while being as middle of the road as I can here.
Netflix does have some shows/cartoons that are more progressive (woke) in their messaging. These shows have been around for a few years. Conservative leaning people have just recently, a few months ago, learned that these shows were on Netflix. They likely did take a hit in their sub numbers from this.
@Spider-Kev
Truegamer was the one who felt the need to bring their politics into this chat in the first place.
Your lot just can't resist it and the rest of us are sick of all the constant crying.
@Theamazing1
K-pop was made by Sony.
@UpsideDownRowlet
His later "rainbow flags for everyone" comment revealed the predictable truth and the "I don't buy from outside America" comment revealed the predictable intelligence.
@SBandy1 Thanks, I guess I missed that. It's honestly crazy how some people get so triggered about the portrayal of people different from them in media
@Shmicko No. I just didn’t fall for your attempt to victimize someone who was called out for bigoted remarks.
But what about DC Comics proper?
All other aspects aside. I hope this means we finally get gauntlet legends/ dark legacy on modern platforms
@JohnnyMind Yeah, when it comes to American companies versus Japanese companies, it's basically a "pick your poison" scenario. Very few countries do not have a toxic work culture, but the ones that try to promote worker's rights are usually the Scandinavian countries, like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, plus some Pacific nations like Australia and New Zealand (especially the latter). I've also heard that France and the Netherlands are also pretty decent as well. Not sure about your home country of Italy, though; I've heard conflicting things.
I'd be down if they bring Multiversus back.
@Truegamer79 Obvious troll is obvious.
@Spider-Kev : Forget it, Jake. It's S&G.
Get ready for huge monthly subscription hikes if this goes through
@SBandy1
That's exactly what Republicans say about Democrats too!
I hate both sides! All they do is play the citizens against each other instead of doing what's right
@SillyG
I don't know what that means
Totally nuts. Netflix now owns Bugs Bunny.
You know, normally I'd be against mergers like this. But frankly, GOOD RIDDANCE. So happy that there's a good chance that the majority of WB's upper file will be trashed, maybe we can see an actually decent WB come out of this.
@FrenchVaniIIuxe fair enough but the rest are netflix made.
@AstroTheGamosian Based on what I've heard (I've never worked in a company myself and I'm trying my best to work as a teacher in some way or the other also to avoid that other than of course considering my studies) it's a mixed bag, but still more similar to other European countries than America or Japan - that said, it's worth mentioning that beyond such cultural differences the individual ones of each company matter, too!
@Spider-Kev : I was subtly expressing solidarity with your (and a select few others) sentiment in the form of a movie reference that substitutes "Chinatown" with the people of Lot.
Great. Wondrous. I’ve already been unable to play some stuff on iOS/iPadOS because it gets locked behind a Netflix sub, and I don’t have, need or want one - I can only envision that getting worse.
@Aswannsong Psychotic? How so?
We've known for close to 200 years now that market agents will push towards a monopoly/monopson, as that is beneficial for them by forcing price setting power.
In terms of the particular, that being tech buying legacy media and legacy media fusing, we've all seen this happening for years (newspapers being bought by Bezos and the likes, Disney fusing with 20th Century Fox as well as buying out George Lucas ...). It actually got to the point were this was one of the main points of one of HBO's own big hits, that is Succession.
As for your remark about people making choices ... that is not actually accurate, you have groups of people making choices on behalf of third party entities they represent. In many instances, they have actual legal obligations in one way or another to do so. And no "the public good" is not one of them.
I would bemoan that, but again: what is the point after two centuries of this? It is what is. People should stop moaning and push governments, aka entities actually obligated to the public good to stop these market agents from pushing the market to concentration.
Agian, we've seen them fail at this time and time again, but no one is without blame here: people like to put market-first ideological parties in power across the board ... rarely is it in their interest, but being economic illiterate, they find themselves at the mercy of the very gatekeepers being bought out and concentrated.
Is it a vicious cycle? Yeah, but given our current situation, I think it was absolutey inevitable for the big hollywood studios to either further concentrate or be bought out by tech. This is also definitely not the end of it - unfortunately.
@OpheliaDynamight
(Truegamer79) "I don't buy outside America," says man on UK BASED fan site for famously Japanese company.
It probably will not do anything, but contact your politicians and demand they prevent the merger.
@alexybubble Never think good will come from this. It never leads to good. Even if it did, what happens when the next Netflix CEO decides to use it for evil?
... And this Netflix CEO fired the director of programming that brought us Orange is the New Black, Bojack, Stranger Things, etc. and hired the director of alternative programming that mandated people are too stupid to follow plot so the characters need to say out loud the plot many times.
This is the worst outcome for WB, despite WB being run by the worst studio executive in decades.
@SillyG
I have not yet seen Chinatown.
@vanYth
If it is UK based, why did they use a .com address and not a .co.uk address?
The main reason I started coming here years and years and years ago was because it was an american .com address
@vanYth
Oh and because you are being cowardly by not tagging him, here, let me do it for you...
@Truegamer79
@Spider-Kev
You are kidding, right?
Please tell me, that you are kidding
@Spider-Kev The .com extension is used internationally, not just in America.
I guess all those Atari Games/Midway classic arcade games will get buried even further now!
🙄 what a shame! Good thing due to bc I can still play Midway Arcade Origins on my Series X.
@joey302
I really hope this is a chance for Atari/Infogrames to at least buy out the Atari Games games…
When everything you touch turns into steaming excrement, but you also have money to buy even more things to turn into steaming excrement.
@Shmicko Again- what is “woke”? Seems you don’t know much… like that other fella…
@Spider-Kev “I don’t know what anything means…” “oh no, spoilers! REEEEEE-“
@Elektrogeist1287
You're a freaking child
@k8sMum Are there still antitrust laws on the books? They exist for a reason.
There was but current Reigns don't care...
Removed - inappropriate
@Shmicko basic Bogan behavior on your part.
@Elektrogeist1287
Aussie Aussie Aussie
Oi Oi Oi
G'day from down under!
@Shmicko oh naur
Who would have thought. First they just sent DVD's in the mail, similar to Blockbuster.
Now they own Warner Bros and a vast majority of all of my favorite IPs. I guess no more movie theater showings for WB.
But where on earth did they get that money? This is why anti-trust laws are so important!
@FishyS Netflix also fully embraces AI generation, so expect lots of slop from the shows/movies we grew up with.
I fully anticipate a LOTR reboot TV series fully implementing AI.
I think I'm going to be sick...
@JohnnyMind That is indeed true, that each individual company's culture does matter. I know that the company I work for has treated us pretty well, and we're not even unionized. In comparison, my last job working at a grocery store owned by one of the largest supermarket chains in the world (which was, ironically, unionized) treated us terribly. Now, I am not saying this to knock unions; not by a long shot, but my own personal experience working at a unionized business was not great. But that's because my union was weak.
Watch Apple buy 2K and make GTA6 an Apple Arcade timed exclusive. 😆
@larausjarod
I know, though I would use the word regime.
netflix is borrowing 59 billion dollars to finance this deal.
@vanYth that would be the best case scenario I feel. It’s the last major group of classic games missing on the Switch etc
Getting silly now this is.
That would be embarrassing for Netflix. They even sent me an email bragging about the deal!
Ooh paramount have come out guns blazing. Is nice to hear some tough talking from a company like this for a change!
Anything but Netflix with their films made for the streaming audiences who watch the movies phone in hands and who don't care about picture and audio quality. At least this way films would still stay in theaters and in no way Paramount would be worse for the gaming either.
Paramount would be worse.
Either outcome is abysmal for anyone who enjoys film and TV.
The irony of David Ellison complaining about someone else’s anti-competitive behavior is so thick you could cut it with a knife. If you’ve been in IT for long time you know what a crock it is for him to ever complain about this. Him and Oracle have been a cancer to the IT industry long before he dipped his toes so publicly in politics.
Not a fan of Netflix buying HBO, but decidedly against Paramount owning it. Surefire way to guarantee I never subscribe again.
I don't even know what to say about this anymore. Feels like either deal would be terrible.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...