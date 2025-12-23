We're nearly done with 2025, and with potentially just a few updates left for this year, Nintendo Music has this week added the Wii Party soundtrack.

This party game originally debuted on the Wii in 2010 and the soundtrack comes loaded with 105 tracks and has a run time of 2 hours of 21 minutes. It's got some smooth and funky tracks in it like "Menu Screen" or you could dance about to "Party Games: Results Time".





🎵 Listen here: pic.twitter.com/ySyVYrN0gn Get the party started with the #NintendoMusic app! Songs from the Wii game Wii Party are now available.🎵 Listen here: https://t.co/hQj2Hxt6c2 December 23, 2025

This latest Nintendo Music update follows on from the return of the Super Mario Land Game Boy soundtrack last week. In case you missed it, the app has also released its "year in review" feature, allowing you to see your most-played tracks, playlist and soundtrack of 2025.

To listen to music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.