Paramount has revealed some of its future movie plans, but for us, the biggest draw is that Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting a brand new spin-off movie in 2028.

Variety reports that this upcoming spin-off is currently untitled, but it's being referred to to as the "Sonic Universe Event Film". It will launch in cinemas on 22nd December 2028. More than three years away!

Note that this isn't the planned Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie, which is coming out in March 2027.

We have no other details right now, but there are a lot of opportunities to branch out in the Sonic universe, with tons of untapped characters and other video games the movies can draw from.

Plus, it seems like a no-brainer to expand the Sonic movie universe — the first three films have all received warm critical reception, particularly Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and fans seem to absolutely love them.

Collectively, the franchise has made over $1 billion at the box office and spawned a TV show focusing on Knuckles the Echidna, so more movies surely means more money.

We at least have some idea of who will feature in the Sonic 4 movie, so we'll have to excitedly wait and see on what the Sonic Universe movie will bring.

Are you excited for another Sonic movie? Run down to the comments and let us know.