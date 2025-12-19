Those of you of a certain age will remember Neopets. Arriving with a bang in 1999 as a free-to-play virtual browser game where you look after digital pets, it exploded in popularity, spawning merchandise, toys, video games, trading cards, and more. It's still pretty massive today, even!

On the video game side, things have been a little quieter on that front in recent years for console owners, (it's been 20 years since the last home console game), but that changes on 26th March 2026 with the release of Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection.

Acting as a sort of return to the heyday of Neopets, this collection brings together 25 classic Neopets minigames including Turmac Roll, where you roll a little turmac across the ground and collect fruit while avoiding obstacles, and Meerca Chase II, which is a bit like Snake.

Of course, you can still play most of these on a browser, but developer Outright Games has stated that these minigames have been updated with refreshed visuals and more-polished controls.

There's also a brand new minigame in the form of Starlight Symphony, and secret 27th one. DLC, seasonal events, story mode, and online leaderboards (all connected to your Neopets account if you wish) all round out the package.

Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection was originally announced back in October 2025, but today's announcement confirms that the game will be available to pre-order on the eShop from15th January 2026.

A Neopets game was rumoured to be coming to Switch years ago, but that never happened. We only had to wait another four years for an actual announcement!

Will you be grabbing Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection on Switch next year? Let us know in the usual spot!

