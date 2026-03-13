Following a handful of Star Trek games on Switch over the last few years, a couple of which have been rather good, Switch 2 now has its own entry in the Trek library courtesy of German devs GameXcite, and this is probably the best one yet - IF (big if) you've got the stones for a long, arduous journey.
It's worth emphasising up front that Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown is punishing. If you want to explore strange new worlds stress-free, best warp on by; expect compromises, tough decisions, and permanent losses if you're to get Janeway and co. back to the Alpha Quadrant. Even on the lowest difficulty, you will have to restart a sector or two.
Survival strategy and resource management dovetail nicely with Voyager's plight, though: a Starfleet ship yanked across the galaxy, systems destroyed, crew in disarray, making their way homeward, repairing, researching, improvising as they go. You travel through 12 sectors, each with a handful of systems containing planets and points of interest to scan and warp between, collecting Deuterium (warp drive and system fuel), Duranium and Tritanium (for construction and crafting), food (for...well, you get the idea), and other resources as you meet aliens and try to cut a potential 70-year trek down by hook or by crook.
There are lingering Borg, Kazon, Vidiians, and assorted Delta Quadrant baddies to battle, ne'er-do-wells arriving at the perfect time to knock you down when you're just about on your feet. The devs do a decent job with pacing and balancing, ratcheting up the tension with nebulas that prevent you from scanning POIs, ambushes at trading posts, and a plunging Morale stat exacerbated by food and facility shortages.
Gameplay-wise, Across the Unknown blends FTL-style ship and numbers management with a Fallout Shelter-style side-on view of Voyager's decks. Senior officers and assorted 'Heroes' can be assigned to specific rooms, and you level them up on Away Missions. B'Elanna's engineering nous cuts crafting time down in the Workshop, for instance, and she's a dab hand with the warp core, naturally.
Once Life Support is restored on each deck, you clear debris to build new rooms dedicated to Engineering, Crew, Science, Combat, or (later) Borg-related operations. There's a tech tree for each, with nodes unlocked via Science Points and Lab research tied to cycles. The whole game runs on cycles, with every action tied to a specific number, and you'll need to ensure your crew isn't idling when they could be doing something productive like repairing the hull. The more rooms you have, the more energy they draw, so in a wider sense, upgrading your warp core and improving efficiency is the name of the survival game.
Story-wise, the framework follows the show's seven seasons closely, although specific scenarios can diverge from their canon conclusions depending on your choices. Some events may never happen if you don’t meet the criteria or make a detour. When arriving at a certain M-class planet, Tuvok was busy on another assignment and not part of my active crew. So, Neelix beamed down alone, returned to the ship without incident, and we went on our merry way, the Tuvix mission ‘complete’ without any ethical debates whatsoever. Later on, I lost my Vulcan security chief (my most levelled-up away teamer) in a black hole fighting the Hirogen. You win some, you lose some — or lots — in this game.
I played on the default 'Survival' difficulty ('Adventure' is easier, 'Years of Hell' harder), but you're locked in once you start one of the three available profiles. Death was frequent, although a fairly generous autosave stops things getting too grindy. You can autosave yourself into an impossible spot, though, in which case you can restart an entire sector.
And you will have to restart. A morale crisis in Sector 8 proved particularly tricky as I juggled the crew’s restlessness with the need to stock up on essentials; I had to prioritise defence over diversion.
Another time, having prevailed in an epic confrontation with the Borg, I was left with a damaged deflector dish and a hull stat so low I could barely move. I managed to limp across the system, juggling repair teams between the hull and a dozen damaged rooms, my structural integrity stat creeping up +1 per cycle until I could finally reengage the deflector and make it to a Deuterium deposit without blowing up. Restocked, I spent a couple of dozen cycles putting out fires before gingerly pressing on.
Combat presents its own challenges, including positioning the ship via orders that dictate Voyager's movements and target. Aft shields down, Captain! Click on the radial option and Tom Paris will turn the ship, moving the vulnerable stern out of enemy range. Strategically targeting your opponent's individual systems is key, and you can also hire allied ships to assist with skirmishes.
Up to three Hero officers bring specific skills with cooldowns, too, with system power balanced via a bar arrangement on the bottom left. Oh, and once you've crafted them, you'll have a complement of precious photon torpedoes to fire manually with 'ZL'. It's satisfying to pop them off, but you'll need to wait until enemy shields are down for maximum effectiveness.
Ship-to-ship battles are enjoyable once you've worked it all out. The tutorial is fairly comprehensive, although it wasn't until two-thirds through the game that I discovered, through sheer desperation at my predicament (hull disintegrating, torpedoes depleted, my phaser-firing Mr. Tuvok lost in the void), that fleeing or even surrender can be a viable option. I assumed I would lose my entire crew or something comparably calamitous, but many opponents are scavengers and often satisfied with some Deuterium. Surrender isn't heroic, but needs must. Then again, it's not an option with the Borg.
Your Number One problem is always having the materials and cycles necessary to complete tasks before the next disaster strikes, or your crew get shirty. It’s well-balanced, but brutal; one unlucky roll and all the spinning plates come crashing down as miserable, homesick crewmembers pile up in sickbay. I spent a good 10 hours learning the systems with a furrowed brow and getting knocked on my aft repeatedly, watching arrows roving back and forth over coloured meters, praying to the RNG gods that today isn't a good day to die. Which is as it should be.
Across the Unknown is an impressive effort overall, then, although it could do with some polish. Early doors, Tom Paris was away on the Caretaker's array but also somehow sitting at the conn on my bridge. One of my multiple Sector 10 restarts was down to a black-screen bug obscuring my ship, randomly indicating that nearby planets were 2.4 million cycles away, and hard-crashing the console a couple of times. Reloading the same autosave didn't help; a sector reset was my only recourse.
Elsewhere, UI elements are fairly small onscreen, especially when you're learning to parse the icons and numbers, but having more screen space to survey systems — stellar and starship alike — was ultimately more useful. Text was readable on a Switch 2 screen, but your mileage (and eyesight) may vary, and some UI scaling options would have been appreciated. Pleasingly, Deuteranope, Protanope, and Tritanope colour blind accessibility options are present.
Visually, the LCARS stylings capture the show's graphical style well, and Voyager herself looks lovely. Likewise, the systems and interstellar phenomena she passes are rendered nicely, with attractive lighting and details. The green wisps ignited in the ship's wake as you pass through nebulae (à la the show's intro) are a great touch. Character models are very simple, but do the job.
Performance-wise, scanning my centralised cursor across later sectors got a little juddery, especially in handheld, but this isn't the sort of game that requires silky smooth frame rates. Other platforms will handle it better, but it functioned just fine on Switch 2 and this was a great 'plane game'. The lack of Mouse Mode is surprising when it seems such a natural fit. In practice, however, I probably wouldn't have used it. Touchscreen functionality, also missing, might have been more useful, but that wasn't a dealbreaker, either.
Speaking of dealbreakers, if you played the demo and missed Jerry Goldsmith's rousing theme, don't worry - it's present and correct on the main menu and between sectors. Audio logs from Tim Russ (Tuvok) and Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris) give some great flavour, too, and the sound effects in general are spot-on. Overall, making good on the premise, the devs make great use of available resources.
By the time I'd made it home (after 16 years), I had over 20 hours on the in-game clock, although my Switch profile says "30 hours or more". It's a slow-burn game with some frustrations along the way, but I did come away satisfied. Tellingly, with dozens of other games to be playing, I want to dive right back in, knowing there were things I missed, knowing I could do a far better job with a do-over.
Part of the pleasure was down to it functioning almost as a rewatch. I wonder if the narrative threads here would be enough to engage anybody who hasn't watched Voyager, though. Half the fun was being reminded of plot points and characters, roleplaying as Janeway, and stepping — or being pushed — off the canon path into uncharted territory. Recognising characters and deceptions was a thrill that will be lost on non-fans. Same old story for a Trek game, perhaps.
Conclusion
For resource management and survival nuts who like a bit of '90s Trek, this feels like a homecoming. Be warned: Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown is a suitably stressful, gruelling journey that'll stretch your abilities and send you, repeatedly, battered and bruised to sickbay. Steer well clear if planning ahead and strategising your way out of tricky situations by the skin of your teeth isn't your forte.
It's not without rough edges, either, but it's lovingly presented and the systems beneath are robust. Those who don't get teary-eyed from a few bars of Jerry Goldsmith can knock a point off the score below. For Trekkies with determination and grit, though, this is a hell of a time. To the journey.
Comments 17
I tried the demo, but the font was so small, I truly had issues reading the text. So Voy - Across the Universe is a no no for me :/...
Thanks for the review, still interested in giving this a try at some point (and that's despite not being familiar with the show, unfortunately have only watched a couple of episodes here and there back in the day) although definitely at the lowest difficulty - regardless, glad to see another good Star Trek game also on Switch 2 and fingers crossed it can become even better through patches fixing bugs first and foremost, potentially adding touchscreen and/or mouse etc.!
Even on a 4k tv, I was leaning forward to try to read the text 🔍😄 The demo was also awfully buggy... Gonna wait and see how this one gets updated over the next few months.
As a diehard Voyager fan, I love this game. I wish this could have had either a bigger budget or had come out during Voyager’s heyday to make it longer or get more voice acting from the cast but the product as is, is what I always wanted in a star trek game. The ship management, diplomacy, exploration (without going too deep down a rabbit hole). There are some bugs, but this is a b-c list deved game, so nothing terrible and nothing a sector reroll hasn’t fixed so far for me.
I usually wait for games like this to go on sale but I bought it day one and am still doing runs. I’m too scared to try harder difficulties though. Already respected Janeway before but now? She held that ship and crew together with duct tape and coffee.
It's a shame when developers port a game to a handheld device and then don't bother to enhance the text and other UI elements to take the smaller screen into account. You'd think that'd be one of the easiest tasks in porting?
It looks like Captain Kirk and Spock are no longer in Star Trek... Nobody warned me.
@Potimarron Perhaps you should check out Strange New Worlds...
@Ryu_Niiyama these type of games weren’t common during Voyager’s original run. SimTower is the only game that would’ve been slightly close to it in the day that comes to mind, but it’s a BIG stretch for the comparison. It would’ve been cool if it existed during the show’s original run, but it would’ve been this way. FTL didn’t get released until the 2010s, which is the style of game it’s borrowing from. I don’t think this game would’ve fit the mold of a Star Trek Armada or Starfleet Command, plus the game we got with Voyager’s name is still the best.
Star Trek Voyager Elite Force is already considered the best game in the entire franchise, so there was a tie in to the show with full cast voice over. I believe it was the only game before this one to have Voyager in the name. This game is top five in the Star Trek world, showing Voyager has a grand pedigree with its name on video games. Elite Force II doesn’t count since it was more of a Nemesis sequel, plus Voyager’s name was removed.
This game definitely tweaks the Voyager story a lot. It makes sense from a gameplay stance, you have the chance to gain heroes to your crew. Make decisions that would not have happened in the show, like forgiving Seska for her betrayal or allowing Tuvix to live for the loss of Tuvok and Neelix.
Star Trekkin' Across the Universe!
On the Starship Enterprise, under Captain Kirk!
Star Trekkin' Across the Universe!
Only going forward 'cause we can't find reverse!
I was addicted to this for several weeks now. Really tough in the beginning but got used to the struggle. Being that Voyager is my favorite show of all time I may be bias but I will most definitely be running through multiple play-throughs. 10/10
@JakobU Same. I played the demo on S2 and on PS5. The PS5 version scaled the UI much better. Shame as I wanted to play this in a pick up and go style. Hopefully this'll get fixed
@Ryu_Niiyama Please tell me there's nothing about Fair Haven in it? 😂
@Arkham24601 See thats what's held me back from getting it on Switch 2. Its the exact sort of game that lends itself to the handheld but the demo UI was... small.
@AceTrainerBloke
There's Klingons on the starboard bow
starboard starboard bow
There's Klingons on the starboard bow
starboard starboard bow
Starboard, Jim
I'll stop there before I get carried away. Loved that song coming on Top of the Pops as a kid
If only they could just port Starfleet Command 2. Loved that game
@JakobU is there no way make it bigger if not saddly im same
To all those commenting on the font size....
Quick fix is to turn on zoom function in the system menu. It lets you zoom in on the screen by double clicking the home button. You can then either have the game paused as you read what is tiny font, or keep the game active so you can click on different menu options.
Not saying developers shouldn't do better, they should, but there is a solution available.
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