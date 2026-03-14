Although Nintendo's focus is slowly shifting from the Switch, it's still got some first-party titles planned for the original hybrid system. One of these games happens to be Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and it's out next month.

Ahead of this launch, we've now got an official ESRB rating. Unsurprisingly, it's been rated 'E' for "Everyone" (the same as the 3DS release) and contains "comic mischief" and "mild fantasy violence". Apart from this, there's also a rating summary, which gives us a little more insight into what to expect from this new experience.

Apart from the ability to create and customise Mii, and construct shops and landmarks, you'll also be able to participate in minigames and turn-based combat against. This particular mention of fighting slimes mixed with "fantasy" themes already has some fans convinced an RPG-style experience (drawing on Tomodachi Quest, Miitopia, or at least something similar) is returning. There's some toilet humour in there, too.

"Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB with Comic Mischief and Mild Fantasy Violence. This is a simulation game in which players create, customize, and help Mii characters live and thrive on an island. Players can construct shops and landmarks, build relationships with other Miis, and complete various minigames. Minimal acts of cartoony violence are occasionally seen: fight clouds of character fighting; turn-based combat against a slime enemy. The game includes brief instances of bathroom humor: Miis emitting flatulence, accompanied by a cloud effect; a character near a toilet stating, “Ugh! I forgot to think before I sniff.”

So, now that we've got this rating it seems Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream really is on track for its 16th April 2026. If you want to find out more about what else is in this new entry, check out our guide here on Nintendo Life detailing new features such as Mii and island customisation as well as the Palette House.