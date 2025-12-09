Leon Kennedy has finally been confirmed to appear in Resident Evil Requiem; though perhaps not in the way that Capcom had hoped.

Yes, as reported by IGN, the veteran character now shows up via the PSN store when users go to the pre-download page. The updated key art shows Leon in the background behind the game's other key protagonist, Grace Ashcroft.

As for Leon himself, he is sporting a similar jacket to his appearance in Resident Evil 4, while his signature hairdo is well and truly present. He certainly comes across more grizzled than previous appearances; almost like a cross between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6.

It's likely that Leon's official reveal was scheduled for the game's upcoming new trailer during The Game Awards, but the cat is out of the bag.

Here's a look at the image in full:

Capcom has remained tightlipped on Leon's appearance in Requiem, though the company has consistently described the game as a mix between more classic survival horror gameplay and action-oriented scenes.

It's likely, then, that Grace Ashcroft will feature in the slower, more horror-focused sections, while Leon – being the hardened agent that he is – will take on the more action-heavy set pieces.

Resident Evil Requiem is due to launch on the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026.