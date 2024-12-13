Update [ ]: Things have been a little quiet on the Dave The Diver DLC front. Well, during today's Xbox Showcase, we got a fresh new look at the upcoming content update, along with a new early 2026 release window.

Announced during The Game Awards last year and originally due to launch in 2025, In The Jungle takes Dave away from the Blue Hole and onto dry land.

The jungle gives Dave a bunch of new creatures to catch and ingredients to work with in his sushi restaurant. You get a brief look at what to expect from the DLC at the 34 second mark in the trailer up top, but we've also got a few new screenshots, too.

For more details, check out our original story from last year below. And hey, don't forget about that Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which will be getting a physical version in early 2026 courtesy of Silver Lining Direct.

Original Story: Fri 13th Dec, 2024 11:45 GMT

Dave The Diver has quickly become one of the most bankable titles for an appearance at each and every game showcase since it arrived on PC and console last year, and The Game Awards was no exception.

Developer MINTROCKET popped up at this year's Geoff-fest to reveal the upcoming 'In the Jungle' DLC, an expansion that will see Dave and co. leave the Blue Hole and set out into greener pastures (literally) to search for their next catch.

We don't have all that much information on what the DLC entails for the time being, though the swanky cinematic trailer did give us a release window of "Late 2025", so that's something to look forward to next year — dare we say on 'Switch 2'?

This comes after a stellar year of Dave the Diver content drops, including a whole host of crossovers, new minigames and... Godzilla? Damn, what a game.