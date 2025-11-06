Here's a shadow drop for ya! Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has dived onto the eShop and is available as a free upgrade right now!

According to its eShop listing, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition offers "higher resolution and improved frame rates", while the content of the game remains unchanged between the consoles. Dave's diving escapades didn't feel like they needed a boost in this department, but smoother swimming is always a welcome sight.

Those with Dave the Diver on Switch 1 can upgrade to this new version for free. Alternatively, you can pick up the full Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for £16.99 / $19.99 (a discount on the North American eShop brings that down to $11.99 until 13th November).

Developer Mintrocket teased that the update would be coming "soon" back in June, so it's nice to see that promise finally materialise.

We awarded Dave the Diver an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review, calling it one of the few 2023 games "that rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new". If you still haven't dived in, now might be a good excuse to do so.