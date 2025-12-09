The Game Awards is taking place later this week, and ahead of the big industry event, Lara Croft's return has been teased.

As highlighted by the show's creator and host Geoff Keighley and the official Tomb Raider social media account, fans of Lara will be able to tune into the event to find out about the "future" of this iconic video game character. No other details have been shared just yet, but Geoff says it's a reveal "you won't want to miss".

This news was originally revealed in The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal. So, get ready for an announcement on 11th December!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k





As just revealed in The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in to #Fortnite #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IiN3jPQSkS Did you miss her? She missed you. 🔫As just revealed in The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in to @thegameawards on December 11 for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises @tombraider #TombRaider December 8, 2025

As our colleagues at Push Square note, the "next Tomb Raider game is expected to be a completely original entry that's its own standalone thing, and isn't tied to any of the previous storylines".

This teaser follows the recent shadow drop of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on the Switch and Switch 2 in November. Lara's classic outings Tomb Raider IV-VI also got the remastered treatment on the Switch earlier this year.

You can find out more about The Game Awards 2025 (including your local times and dates) in our guide here on Nintendo Life.