Netflix's animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, is returning to the streaming service next month, with season two kicking off on 11th December. And look, we even have a trailer!

This second and final season, which once again stars Hayley Atwell in the titular role, sees Lara and co. race across the globe to get their hands on some ancient masks that pack some mysterious powers. There's an uber-rich "techno-visionary" trying to hunt the relics down too, so no prizes for guessing who the goodies and baddies are in this situation.

The all-new trailer (above) gives a taste of the animated action we can expect to find in December, with super-powered headwear, globe-trotting escapades and a fight with a shark — yes, really.

The first series was met with mixed reviews on release last year, but with a live-action adaptation in the works at Amazon and the 2013 game making a surprise appearance on Switch and Switch 2 today, perhaps there will be more interest this time? Somehow, we doubt it, but hey, it's a good time to be a Tomb Raider fan!