In August, XSEED Games announced the Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack was coming "exclusively" to the Nintendo Switch in 2025. This pack was set to include Corpse Party (2001), Book of Shadows, Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Base and Blood Drive.

Now, though, it's been cancelled in the west. Multiple games in this pack did not comply with the "current platform guidelines". This has resulted in the physical version of this pack (and digital offerings of previously unreleased titles) being axed. The publisher did not elaborate on this, but it's not the first time something like this has happened with an upcoming Switch release.

Here's the official update about this via the XSEED Games social media account:

Corpse Party fans: We know how much you were anticipating the release of Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack. Though we previously released entries in the Corpse Party series on console platforms and digital storefronts in the West, we were informed that the contents of several games in the Tetralogy Pack did not comply with current platform guidelines. As a result, we are unable to release these games as intended and have subsequently canceled the physical release of Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack, as well as the digital offerings of previously unreleased Corpse Party games featured in the Tetralogy Pack. We apologize for any confusion and disappointment this may have caused. We remain committed to working with our partners at MAGES to bring Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion to the West and will share more details on its release when we can. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of XSEED Games and the Corpse Party franchise.

As noted, XSEED still aims to work with MAGES to release Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion locally in the future, so if there are any updates about this, we'll let you know.