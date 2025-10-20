Absolum and BALL x PIT recently launched on the Nintendo Switch, and they're both bloody brilliant.

They're very different games, mind you, with the former being a self-described 'rogue 'em up', blending roguelike mechanics with classic beat 'em up action, and the latter being a very deliberate cross between Vampire Survivors and Breakout.

Folks seem to be lapping them up, however, as both have recently posted solid sale milestones, with BALL x PIT surpassing 100,000 sales, and Absolum surpassing 200,000. Well done, both!

From all of the Absolum’s team — thank you for being part of this journey! ✨



A great start, then, but we sincerely hope this is just the beginning of something special. They genuinely fantastic games, and they deserve to see sales in the millions. We reckon word of mouth will do them both a world of good.

As for BALL x PIT specifically, it's possible some may be holding off for the Switch 2 version, which has been confirmed to be in the works, but has yet to receive a firm release date. Thankfully, the game runs very well on the original Switch, so you're in for a treat no matter where you play it.