Those looking forward to OPUS: Prism Peak on the Switch and Switch 2 will need to wait just a little bit longer, as developer Sigono has announced a delay into 2026.

Speaking via social media, the team stated that the delay would "help us polish the game further and bring it closer to the vision we want to deliver". Though a specific date has not been specified, we can currently expect to see it launch in March 2026.





After revisiting our timeline, we can now confirm that OPUS: Prism Peak is planned for release in March 2026. Thank you so much for your continued support. We’re truly sorry for the delay. We know this isn’t the news you were hoping for. But we believe this extra time will help us polish the game further and bring it closer to the vision we want to deliver. Everyone at SIGONO is giving their best, and we’re committed to bringing OPUS: Prism Peak to you in its strongest form when it arrives in March 2026.

We covered OPUS: Prism Peak with its teaser trailer all the way back in 2023, so it's safe to say that this game has been in the public eye for quite some time. Here's hoping it will satisfy fans of the series when it eventually launches in 2026.