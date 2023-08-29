Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Sigono returns to pull at our heartstrings with a new entry in the OPUS series of narrative adventures.

OPUS: Prism Peak is being described as a cross between "What Remains of Edith Finch and Makoto Shinkai films" (Your Name, Suzume, etc.) and is the "spiritual sibling" to OPUS: Echo of Starsong, which came to Switch in 2022 and we absolutely adored it. Going by this very brief teaser, it looks like the studio will be continuing to spin more beautiful and heartfelt yarns.

Prism Peak continues the trend of fantastical worlds and follows a photographer who gets lost in a mysterious realm. Echo of Starsong writer Brian Lee is back to pen this narrative, where you'll be using a camera to discover the hidden secrets of this unusual home, all while trying to get home.

OPUS: Prism Peak doesn't just sound like it's continuing the excellence of the studio's storytelling — it also looks absolutely beautiful too. Check out the trailer up top and these screenshots to see what we mean: