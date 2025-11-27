During the original Switch generation, PC gaming giant Valve added Nintendo controller support to its Steam client.

Now that the Switch 2 has arrived on the scene, Valve has issued a Steam Client Beta update for November 2025 that adds support for the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

"Added support for Nintendo Switch 2 controllers connected over USB on Windows"

Valve has also "added support for GameCube adapters in Wii U mode with rumble on Windows". So you can now use wired GameCube controllers with this accessory. You can see the official patch notes on the Steam community page.

Steam has previously added support for Nintendo's original Switch Pro Controller. Other Nintendo controllers are also supported on Steam such as the Joy-Con and Switch Online classic controllers.

In some other controller news, Nintendo recently rolled out updates for its controllers on the Switch 2 following a major firmware update.