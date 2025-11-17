The Game Awards has officially announced the nominees for this year's event, which takes place on 11th December 2025.

The 'Game of the Year' category is pretty predictable, all things considered, but it's nevertheless nice to see Donkey Kong Bananza get some recognition. That said, there's some stiff competition this year, and we think it's probably likely that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which gained a record-breaking 12 nominations, will probably take home the award.

Otherwise, Mario Kart World gets a nod in the 'Best Sports / Racing Game' and 'Best Family Game' categories, while Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, which has been torn apart for its lacklustre online gameplay, still managed to bag a nomination for 'Best Fighting Game'.

So, the nominees for Game of the Year are as follows:

Meanwhile, you can check out the nominees for all relevant categories and cast your vote over on the Game Awards website.

Which nominee do you think will win 'Game of the Year' at this year's The Game Awards? Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2) Hades II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

What do you make of the nominees for this year's event? Leave a comment in the usual place and let us know.