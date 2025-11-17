The Game Awards has officially announced the nominees for this year's event, which takes place on 11th December 2025.
The 'Game of the Year' category is pretty predictable, all things considered, but it's nevertheless nice to see Donkey Kong Bananza get some recognition. That said, there's some stiff competition this year, and we think it's probably likely that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which gained a record-breaking 12 nominations, will probably take home the award.
Otherwise, Mario Kart World gets a nod in the 'Best Sports / Racing Game' and 'Best Family Game' categories, while Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, which has been torn apart for its lacklustre online gameplay, still managed to bag a nomination for 'Best Fighting Game'.
So, the nominees for Game of the Year are as follows:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Meanwhile, you can check out the nominees for all relevant categories and cast your vote over on the Game Awards website.
What do you make of the nominees for this year's event? Leave a comment in the usual place and let us know.
[source thegameawards.com]
The system and game have only been out for a few months. This is woefully premature.
Just wait a full year before making nominations?
A deserved nomination, though Expedition 33 is still my GOTY.
Let's go BANANZA!
@Elektrogeist1287 I'm confused. Are you suggesting that they should wait a few years before nominating Bananza for 2025's Game of the Year?
Go go go Expedition 33!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Elektrogeist1287 Smash Ultimate was nominated for GOTY in 2019 so Metroid Prime 4 will probably just roll over to next year.
Bananza is getting my vote. When their website will stop crashing.
Plus : wouldn't it be more appropriate to ask in the poll "who do you want to see win ?", rather than "who do you think is gonna win ?"
We all know E33 is gonna win.
As much as I want any other game to win besides E33... E33 is going to win. fml
Feeling the bias toward Western games (and generally the bigger ones) more than ever this year. Just really feels like anything developed in Japan has to hit it really big or fit into one of the niche categories to get anywhere, and it still has to be more prominent, considering how games like Fantasy Life i and Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter were ignored.
Mario Kart World is a criminal snub for the soundtrack category, but the jury has consistently proved they only really care about orchestral fare for cinematic games. We're lucky Silksong and Hades II both got nominations there
Great list. Unfortunately, even a GOTY win would be unlikely to quell the bleating about Silksong's difficulty.
I think the most important thing here is that the GOTY medley will be vastly improved with the mood whiplash that Bananzas soundtrack brings. Just a cacophony of serious orchestral arrangements interrupted by Ba-Ba-Da Doo-Dooooo and monkey chanting.
I think the whole thing is a joke. But I made predictions anyway. Keep in mind, I haven't played a single game nominated except for No Man's Sky.
GOTY Clair Obscure
Performance Jennifer English
Ongoing FFXIV
Mobile Wuthering Waves
Art Clair Obscure
Score Clair Obscure
Adaptation Last of Us
Narrative Clair Obscure
Community Support Baldur's Gate
Multiplayer Arc Raiders
Indie Clair Obscure
VR Midnight Walk
Anticipated GTA VI
Action Ninja Gaiden
Familky DK Bananza
Sports Sonic Racing
eSports CS2
Direction Clair Obscure
@Nintoz the cutoff date is November 22, which hasn't crossed yet, so that's dumb. But yeah therefore MP4 won't be eligible until next year.
Hades 2 all the way
@PikaPhantom Totally agree on Mario Kart World's soundtrack snub and I'm so bored of Orchestral music in both games and films 🥱 It's way overdone as a genre/style and most of the time is incredibly samey
Nominees actually surprised me, I though that Split Fiction and Ghost of Yotei would for sure be nominated, and that Hades, Death Stranding and Kingdom Come were more long shots.
I loved Clair Obscur but I think it’s got to be Bananza for me. Haven’t finished Silksong yet and though I’ve adored it up until now the difficulty really is getting in the way of my enjoyment to be honest. Just feels much less balanced than the original to me. Still up there with the best games I’ve played this year and I will beat it eventually but it’s tiring hitting your head against the wall with the same boss or area over and over when I have such limited time to play games nowadays.
I have a feeling Prime 4 will knock DK off my top spot though (I know it’s not in the running for the Game Awards due to its late release but whatever).
I about guarantee Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will sweep most of the categories it's part of. From what I've heard, the game really deserves it. I'd love to play it, but I don't own a platform at this time that the game is on or can sufficiently run it.
As usual, the Western bias is strong with TGA. I haven't tuned in for a few years now. WAY too much fluff and advertising in the event for my liking, and that's ignoring other well-known issues that popped up over time.
I wish Expedition 33 would come to Switch 2 or PS4. Those are the only consoles I have.
@Elektrogeist1287 The only games on this list that released before Bananza are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
Say what you will about the game itself, but Mario Kart not getting nominated for best score is a huge clown move, I've seen so many non-gaming content creators online state that it has the best audio they've heard from any media all year.
@martynstuff
I would imagine that Bananza would use Breaking Through for the GOTY orchestra, would certainly be fitting.
Game Awards are massively Playstation skewed, as always. Bananza not nominated for best score is the proof of that.
When I look at the list its the same 5 or 6 games for every category, which is of course simply shortsighted and very bad journalism. Indiana Jones nowhere to be seen. Almost nothing from Nintendo.
And death stranding two everywhere? Yeah, Koyima and Geoff are buddy buddy and it again shows.
Dare I say this whole award show is rigged? Yes, I do.
Why does everyone make such a big deal of this mediocre Oscars imitation?
I think Clair Obscur Expedition 33 should and will win, but I won’t be mad if any of the games on that list win. Silksong and Hades 2 are masterclasses in their respective genre.
@Friendly and yet bananza was nominated for goty..?
Really wish Hundred Line got a nod but not at all surprised it didn't.
@Friendly Interesting take. What game(s) would you add to the list that aren’t on there, on any category. For GoTY, there are several games that are on multiple platforms, and Hades 2 and Donkey Kong are only on Switch (unless you want to count PC).
@squiddu-real thrown in there as distraction. Sixth entry where almost every other category has 5.
CO33 is going to win without question. Reviewers and media outlets have been glazing the game in a very similar vein to how BG3 and other GOTY winners have won in years past. It's a good game and deserves to win though. But it's good to see DK Bananza and Silksong get GOTY noms as well.
@Lizuka Yeah, it was never in the running, sadly. Expect to see it in NL's list
It seems like there should be 2 polls: What game do you think will win and What game do you want to win. Go, DK!
I have only played Donkey Kong so my vote goes to it
