If you're a long-time reader, then you know we love a bit of Jupiter's Picross series. And we're in for a treat on 27th November 2025, as we're getting two brand new Picross games on Switch.

Jupiter has announced Picross S Capcom Classics Edition and Picross S SNK Classics & NEOGEO Edition, with both games featuring tons of pixel art puzzles for you to solve from various Capcom and SNK properties. Both titles will cost $17.99 / €17.99 / £16.19 each.

For Capcom, you've got some familiar favourites such as Street Fighter, Mega Man, Ghouls 'n Goblins, Breath of Fire, Final Fight, and other classic Capcom franchises.

SNK's own Picross entry pulls from Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters, and many other titles from its illustrious fighting game history and NEOGEO catalogue.

Both games will include Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, Clip Picross, and Extra modes, as well as art galleries and grid guidelines. On Switch 2, both will be compatible with Mouse Mode too!

We've seen Picross team up with Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Doraemon, Sanrio, Story of Seasons, and many more IPs. We'd love to see even more like Capcom and SNK, too. Spoil us!

